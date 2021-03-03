The director reveals the “will disappoint” finale and gives details on episode 9

The last episode of the WandaVision series will be out on March 5, 2021, and we have a dozen questions that don’t have the slightest answer at the moment. Episode 9 is therefore particularly awaited by fans and may be a little too much, according to the series director, who believes that not everyone will enjoy the finale.

Warning: This article contains loot from the first eight episodes of WandaVision. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to be pampered.

The last episode of WandaVision

What can we really expect from episode 9 of WandaVision? First off, you have to keep in mind that Season 2 is absolutely not on the agenda as the series will allow the introduction of Doctor Strange. So the series finale will be the beginning of something else.

However, we hope that all of our questions will be answered and that we will not have to wait to see the next work by Doctor Strange to understand what fate will be reserved for White Vision, Vision and Wanda. And the wrong Pietro too while we’re at it. We’re betting a lot on this final episode, and we all have theories about this grand finale. It must be said that the WandaVision series pleasantly surprised us and set the bar very high with the first eight episodes.

The director would like to warn mcu fans

Matt Shakman, Director of WandaVision, told our colleagues at EW:

I hope that viewers will get the impression that the trip was a satisfactory one. I know there are many theories about the show; There will be many people who will no doubt be disappointed with our choice of theory. But we always tell this story about Wanda going through grief and learning to deal with that loss and I hope people find the ending surprising but also satisfying and it seems inevitable because it’s the same story they all do have seen the time.

If we follow what Shakman said, we absolutely shouldn’t expect Vision to come alive from the WandaVision series. Since this is a story of unacceptable grief, the fact that Vision was simply brought back to life would in fact not make sense. As we saw in a previous post, Vision is on the list of victims to be honored in Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, this Spider-Man opus takes place a few months after the events of WandaVision.

We also know from another interview with Shakman that was granted fandom that the fake Pietro will have a prominent place in the final episode, even though Shakman couldn’t tell us more. On the other hand, we really hope not to be too disappointed, but if the series continues on its swing, everything should be fine. We remain confident.