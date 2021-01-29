The director of “Marriage Story” is preparing another film for Netflix

Noah Baumbach signed an exclusive agreement with the streaming platform. And there are details about your new project.

The film premiered in late 2019.

After the success of “Marriage Story”, director Noah Baumbach and Netflix signed an exclusive agreement for the next few years. The American filmmaker already knows what his next project will be.

It’s “White Noise”, a film that will be shot from the last months of 2021, but there is no premiere date yet. It is an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel of the same name – it is the first time that Baumbach has directed a film based on an adapted script that was not originally created by him.

According to “IndieWire”, Noah Baumbach will be reunited with Adam Driver (one of the stars of “Marriage Story”) for this project. The actor will play along with Greta Gerwig (actress, director and Baumbach woman) in the story.

This is a complex story that mostly reflects the fear of death in today’s society and what we are ready to do to escape it (or postpone it as it is inevitable). The story accompanies a teacher and his large family.

There is an incident that threatens the peaceful city he lives in and starts a series of events that include treason, secret organizations, experimental drugs, unexpected crimes, and a certain amount of surrealism.

“Marriage Story” was a hit with the audience and received critical acclaim. The film was nominated for six Academy Awards, although it only won one – Laura Dern took home the golden statuette for Best Supporting Actress. Noah Baumbach’s previous film “The Meyerowtiz Stories (New and Selected)”, 2017, was also released exclusively on Netflix.