‘The Diplomat’ vs. Reality – The New York Times

And the lavish breakfasts within the ambassador’s residence? “I don’t eat breakfast,” Emanuel mentioned.

What the present will get proper

A number of ambassadors mentioned the connection between Kate and her No. 2 within the embassy, the deputy chief of mission, was correct — together with the present’s use of the acronym D.C.M.

Emanuel’s workplace is subsequent to that of his deputy chief, Raymond Greene, he mentioned, in order that they pop out and in all day lengthy. “Ray is usually the primary telephone name or textual content at 6 a.m. and, someplace round 9 p.m., additionally the final,” Emanuel mentioned. “And in addition 1,000 occasions between.”

Right here’s what else the present will get proper:

A sprawling workers managing all the things: “You actually don’t have management of your life,” Emanuel mentioned. “There’s components of your life that will get minimize up, chopped up, and everyone has a chunk of it, and all of us are Sort A personalities that like management.”

The packed suitcase: “I laughed out loud throughout the scene the place Ambassador Wyler freaked out after her family workers packed her suitcase, all the things neat and tightly folded,” Buangan mentioned. “When my family workers packed my suitcase for my first journey up nation, I freaked out, too. I’m not used to others touching my issues.”

The gender dynamics: “Ladies leaders who watch and be taught earlier than making adjustments, versus the male ‘marking their territory’ strategy,” Roberta Jacobson, a former U.S. ambassador to Mexico, mentioned. “She’s sensible, humorous, pushes again on a few of the nonsense and is a quick learner — traits important for any ambassador and maybe extra so for a lady.”