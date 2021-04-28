The Diabetes Wearables Market To Witness Steadfast Growth In The Next 10 Years
Diabetes Wearable devices are electronic devices that record and store the health data of patients to manage their symptoms or support them with their daily routines. The focus on fitness and healthy lifestyles have provided this wearables a broad industry to explore. Diabetes is one of the major causes of death across the world. According to The International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, Approximately 463 million adults (20-79 years) were surviving with diabetes and it is projected to increase to 700 million by 2045. Diabetes caused at least 10% of total health expenditure i.e. 760 billion dollars in 2019. Patients with diabetes need to regularly monitor their blood sugar or blood glucose levels to prevent the disease from causing more damage. Traditionally, the glucose level is demonstrated by users pricking their fingers several times a day with lancing devices to get a drop of blood that can be tested with a glucose meter. Wearable diabetes devices are currently available in the market to ease this process for diabetics. Wearable diabetes devices such as Continuous glucose monitors (CGM) and insulin pumps help to measure glucose levels from fluid beneath the skin. Insulin pumps and Continuous glucose monitors (CGM) can make it easier and much more efficient for a person with diabetes to manage their blood glucose levels. The readings from CGMs are useful for the diabetic to take advice for what course of action to take, or in the case of emergencies, they can be sent immediately to physicians.
- Stick-Free Glucose Testing
- Noninvasive Glucose Monitoring
- Closed-Loop Systems
- Smart Pens
Based on Grade Type, the global Diabetes wearables market has been segmented as:
- Consumer-grade
- Clinical-grade
Based on application, the global Diabetes wearables market has been segmented as:
- Remote Patient Monitoring
- General Health & Fitness
- Home Healthcare
Based on the distribution channel, the global Diabetes wearables market has been segmented as:
- Hospital pharmacies
- Retail pharmacies
- Online pharmacies
Based on the region, the global Diabetes wearables market has been segmented as:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
