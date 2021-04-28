The Diabetes Wearables Market To Witness Steadfast Growth In The Next 10 Years

The Diabetes Wearables Market report by Persistence Market Research goes by the changing trend of consumerism all across the healthcare vertical. “Going cashless” is amongst the “new” normals. Inorganic growth has also picked up. Key participants of the healthcare value chain – both – private and public – have joined hands for competing in the ever-demanding landscape. Diabetes Wearable devices are electronic devices that record and store the health data of patients to manage their symptoms or support them with their daily routines. The focus on fitness and healthy lifestyles have provided this wearables a broad industry to explore. Diabetes is one of the major causes of death across the world. According to The International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, Approximately 463 million adults (20-79 years) were surviving with diabetes and it is projected to increase to 700 million by 2045. Diabetes caused at least 10% of total health expenditure i.e. 760 billion dollars in 2019. Patients with diabetes need to regularly monitor their blood sugar or blood glucose levels to prevent the disease from causing more damage. Traditionally, the glucose level is demonstrated by users pricking their fingers several times a day with lancing devices to get a drop of blood that can be tested with a glucose meter. Wearable diabetes devices are currently available in the market to ease this process for diabetics. Wearable diabetes devices such as Continuous glucose monitors (CGM) and insulin pumps help to measure glucose levels from fluid beneath the skin. Insulin pumps and Continuous glucose monitors (CGM) can make it easier and much more efficient for a person with diabetes to manage their blood glucose levels. The readings from CGMs are useful for the diabetic to take advice for what course of action to take, or in the case of emergencies, they can be sent immediately to physicians. Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32317

The Diabetes wearables market is growing with emerging markets and government organizations, developing to introduce innovations in the field of wearable devices. The growing focus in research & development activities is another trending factor actively adopted by the leading manufacturers and researchers. There are a lot of trends that have led to the increased popularity of diabetes wearable devices, however, one of the furthermost important is that wearable technology could help progress a patient’s eminence of life by facilitating continuous monitoring of blood glucose levels. Both patients and healthcare providers are driving the growing trend toward wearable diabetes devices. New technologies and the rapid adoption of them are also enabling the boom in the diabetes wearables market.

Rising prevalence of diabetes and growing obesity triggered by causes like the rise in adoption of poor nutritious lifestyles, and lack of physical activity, which ultimately raises the risk of diabetes is driving the industry growth. Growing awareness of healthy lifestyles and fitness, expansion of technically advanced devices, emergent elderly population, cost-restraint in healthcare provision, robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks for continuous healthcare services, and collective saturation of smartphones are some key factors boosting diabetes wearables market growth. An increasing in smart-phone centered healthcare apps and developing a preference for wireless connectivity among healthcare providers is supplementing diabetes wearables demand.

Issues such as user acceptance, ethics, security, and big data concerns in diabetes wearable still need to be addressed to enhance the usability and functions of these devices for practical use. However, patent protection of wearable diabetes devices, limited battery life and device design complexity may hamper the growth of this market to a certain extent. There is an issue of data security in diabetes wearable devices which is anticipated to act as a restraint to the market growth. The general practitioner is less unlikely to recommend the use of diabetes wearables owing to a perception of poor quality of data, as well as a lack of clinical evidence supporting them. Lastly, regulation slows down the pace of innovation in the diabetes wearables market.

Based on Product type, the global Diabetes wearables market has been segmented as: Stick-Free Glucose Testing

Noninvasive Glucose Monitoring

Closed-Loop Systems

Smart Pens Based on Grade Type, the global Diabetes wearables market has been segmented as: Consumer-grade

Clinical-grade Based on application, the global Diabetes wearables market has been segmented as: Remote Patient Monitoring

General Health & Fitness

Home Healthcare Based on the distribution channel, the global Diabetes wearables market has been segmented as: Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies Based on the region, the global Diabetes wearables market has been segmented as: North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The consumer-grade segment accounted for the largest share of the diabetes wearables market. Factors such as the growing inclination toward self-monitoring devices, ease of availability of consumer-grade Diabetes wearables, and the moderately low cost of consumer-grade wearables as compared to clinical-grade wearables are the major factors accountable for the huge share of the consumer-grade Diabetes wearables segment. Consumer-grade diabetes wearables used various technologies including smartphone apps and sensors. One renowned example of consumer-grade diabetes wearables is the wearable arti?cial endocrine pancreas, which is a closed-loop system shaped by an implanted insulin pump and wearable glucose monitors for the management of diabetes.

The rising prevalence of sedentary diseases like diabetes has led to the rise of personalized medicine and remote patient monitoring. Growth in this market segment can be endorsed to the increasing adoption of inactive and unhealthy lifestyles, growing implementation of self-monitoring of vitals, increasing incidences of diabetes, the low cost of remote patient monitoring devices, and the presence of a large number of manufacturers with multi-functionality devices. Timely glucose monitoring helps to avoid undesirable glucose fluctuations, hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia, which are eminent to have severe inferences, including kidney damage, diabetic ketoacidosis, cardiovascular complications, visual impairment and circulatory defects.