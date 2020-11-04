the development of 25 characters from Naruto to Boruto
Naruto characters have changed a lot from their first appearance through to the Boruto series. After learning about the evolution of the characters from One Piece, today discover the physical and graphical evolution of the characters from Naruto to Boruto.
The evolution of the Naruto characters
From the first episodes of Naruto first aired over 20 years ago to the release of today’s Boruto episodes, characters in the universe have evolved both physically and graphically. In our Before / After of the day we invite you to discover the evolution of the different characters in the universe of Naruto. You may never have realized these enormous developments.
Naruto
Sasuke
Kakashi
Sakura
Gaara
Hinata
Shikamaru
Tsunade
Rock lee
Guy Maito
Ten ten
Shino Aburame
Ino Yamanaka
Suigetsu
Temari
Sai
Kiba Inuzuka
Orochimaru
Konohamaru
Murderer B.
Karin
Kankuro
Yugo
Chôji Akimichi
Iruka Umino
