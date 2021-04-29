The Delivery Systems In Personal Care Market To Be Revolutionized By “Call To Paradigm Shift” Towards Innovation

Virtual reality is amongst the revolutionary trends driving the healthcare industry. The Delivery Systems In Personal Care Market report by Persistence Market Research harps on the way virtual reality has taken the healthcare industry by storm. VR-based healthcare solutions have been captured, with insights regarding the same. Micros have been worked upon.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Delivery Systems in Personal Care – Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2020”, the global personal care delivery system market was valued at US$ 345,287.3 thousand in 2014 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2014 to 2020, to reach US$ 543,373.2 thousand by 2020.

The skin is one of the most important and largest organs of the human body. The personal care industry is constantly working towards developing effective products to maintain the health and beauty of this organ.

Some of the major players in the delivery systems in personal care market:

Clariant International Ltd.

Centerchem Inc.

Croda International Plc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Minerals Technologies Inc.

International Flora Technologies. Ltd.

Unipex Group Inc.

BASF SE.

Lipotec SAU.

Salvona Technologies LLC.

Lipo Chemicals, Inc.

Glenn Corporation.

Delivery systems are used in personal care to enhance active stabilization. The performance of cosmetic products is boosted by the stabilization of active ingredients on the surface of the skin through delivery systems, which deliver active ingredients to defined areas of the organ.

Globally, the personal care delivery system market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing prevalence of skin diseases, harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation, growing aging population and increase in disposable income leading to rising in spending on personal care. However, stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of cosmetic ingredients are key restraints for delivery systems in the personal care market.

The global personal care delivery system market is anticipated to grow from an estimated US$ 345,287.3 thousand in 2014 to US$ 543,373.2 thousand by 2020 at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, Europe dominates the personal care delivery system market due to the increasing aging population. In addition, growing awareness about therapeutic applications of delivery systems is also contributing to the growth of personal care delivery systems market in the region.

The personal care delivery systems market in North America is growing due to increasing aging population and availability of advanced personal care products in the region. In addition, increased awareness about potential applications of personal care products in the treatment of skin and hair diseases is also contributing to the growth of this market in North America.

Asia represents the fastest-growing region in the personal care delivery systems market. This is due to growing geriatric population and rising awareness about various skin diseases in the region. In addition, increasing disposable income is also supporting the growth of the personal care delivery system market in the region.

