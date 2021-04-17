The decision between Laschet and Söder drags on | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Under strict secrecy, CDU chairman Armin Laschet and CSU chief Markus Söder continued to struggle to reach an agreement in the stalled power struggle for the candidacy for chancellor.

Trade union circles only said that both were in good and constructive talks. The deadline for an agreement set by the rivals expires next Sunday. Apparently none of them were ready to withdraw until now. Several top Union politicians called for a quick solution, and some CDU politicians again supported Laschet’s candidacy.

Friedrich Merz, defeated against Laschet in the fight for the CDU presidency, reiterated his support for the North Rhine-Westphalian prime minister and warned against a vote in the Union parliamentary group that was also expected by Bundestag CDU members. After being nominated as a direct candidate of the CDU in the Hochsauerland district, he told journalists that this was the worst of all possible options. He assumes that everyone involved talked to each other over the weekend and that there would be results over the weekend.

According to information from the editorial network Germany (RND), Söder supporters in the group of the Union want to collect signatures before Monday to force a vote on Tuesday. The main promoter and MP from Baden-Württemberg, Christian von Stetten, will then merge his already published supporter list of 70 CDU members with the signatures of other CDU members.

Rhineland-Palatinate CDU Deputy Christian Baldauf called for a conference of district presidents – “in case the K issue is not immediately amicably resolved”. In a statement from the Rheinhessen-Pfalz district association, of which he chairs, it is also important to gather a wide range of opinions and hear the message from the base. Ultimately, the party members led the election campaign. The district presidents are the main representatives of the grassroots in the CDU Germany. It is no problem to convene such a conference at very short notice.

Saxon Prime Minister and CDU regional chief Michael Kretschmer said at a party conference of the Saxon CDU in Dresden that the decision must now be made quickly, “within hours.” Personnel are important to the future of Europe, so it is important to choose them correctly. But Kretschmer did not prefer either candidate, either Laschet or Söder.

Last Sunday, both Laschet and Söder agreed to accept the candidacy for chancellor. On Monday, the top organs of the CDU and CSU each stood behind their party leaders. On Tuesday, both appeared in the parliamentary group, where there were dozens of requests to speak – according to participants more in favor of Söders than for Laschet. Laschet and Söder then promised an appointment by the end of the week.

While the CSU Söder is firmly behind, the situation in the large sister party is much more heterogeneous. The Prime Ministers of Saxony-Anhalt and Saarland, Reiner Haseloff and Tobias Hans, who are part of the CDU Presidium, recently pointed to the great importance of surveys – an important argument made by the Söder camp, which is also used by many members of the Union. emphasizes . In studies, Söder was and is clearly ahead of Laschet.

For Laschet, among others, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble, Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister and Presidium Member Daniel Günther, Hesse’s Head of Government and CDU Federal Deputy Volker Bouffier, as well as Federal Agriculture Minister and CDU Federal Deputy Julia Klöckner.

The head of the CDU Women’s Union, Annette Widmann-Mauz, now also campaigned for Laschet and pointed to the creation of the top bodies of the CDU. “Survey results fluctuate. You can’t build on it firmly, it boils down to solid principles and beliefs, ”she wrote on Twitter. Anyone who, like Söder, announces that they want to respect decisions must also show respect for those who made them. “It is time to keep your word and now come to a joint decision,” emphasized Widmann-Mauz.

Federal Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”: “We must not hesitate endlessly, we must act quickly and decisively.” The CDU politician stated that “we must also take into account the opinion of our base in the decision, that is, the mandate and the officials, the members and the electorate”. Both applicants are equally capable of leading a government. As a result, the discussion now focuses on “which of the two do we have the best prospects of actually getting the government mandate in the next four years,” said Altmaier.

Bernd Althusmann, head of state of the Lower Saxony CDU, told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” that the question of the candidate for chancellor “had to be decided within two days”. “I want to start the election campaign now, our competitors are not waiting for us.” The chairman of the CDU / CSU group in the European Parliament, Daniel Caspary, warned that the decision should be taken no later than the weekend. “The current dispute is hurting the union enormously,” the CDU presidium member told the Funke media group newspapers.

Former Federal Education Minister Annette Schavan and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s confidant (both CDU) told “Bild am Sonntag” she wanted the CDU; that Laschet becomes chancellor. The dispute is difficult to bear, at least since “Markus Söder has left the agreed common way”. She wishes “that Söder’s methods were only a short episode”. “The fact is that the CSU Chancellor candidates have always been stirrup holders for SPD Chancellors.”

Meanwhile, SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil fears that the leadership conflict in the “completely paralyzed” Union will slow the black-red government in the fight against the corona pandemic. “It is difficult to have a coalition partner who is all about himself and thus makes himself more or less politically incapable,” said Klingbeil of the “Passauer Neue Presse”.