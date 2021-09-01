The day Caitlyn Jenner made world sports history

The greatest athlete in the world. This was the unofficial title given to the winner of the decathlon, an event inspired by the historic pentathlon of the Olympians in ancient Greece. Instead of five, the athletes competed in ten races: the ultimate sports test.

In 1976, during the Cold War, Bruce Jenner came to the Montreal, Canada Games with great American hopes of regaining the crown lost to eternal rivals of the Soviet Union. The United States had won all of the Olympic decathlon events between 1912 and 1968. This did not happen in 1968, overthrown by the Soviet athlete Mykola Avilov.

Jenner beat the competition and reached the final race with victory in hand. At the end of the 1500 meter run, he finally won the gold medal and a world record. The victory over the Soviets triggered a wave of euphoria and Bruce Jenner was promoted to the ranks of today’s most famous athletes alongside basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and golfer Jack Nicklaus.

Forty years later, in front of an audience of millions, he was back in front of the cameras to do something equally challenging: to publicly reveal his most intimate secret, which he had kept since childhood.

“I’m a woman,” she revealed in a 2015 interview with Diane Sawyer. “People look at me and see a man, but my heart, soul and everything I do in life is part of me. My feminine side is a part of me, that’s me. ”When asked whether he was a woman at the time, he answered emphatically:“ Yes. ”

“I’m stuck. And I hate the phrase ‘woman trapped in a man’s body’, I hate that terminology. I am me. I’m not trapped in anyone’s body, it’s just who I am as a person. My brain is much more feminine than masculine. It is difficult to make people understand that. “

In the past decade, Jenner has made the transition to being a woman. His athletic past has also been overshadowed by his public life as husband of Kris Kardashian and his involvement in the reality show that followed the lives of family members.

Won gold in the 1976 Games Decathlon

Now Caitlyn Jenner stars in the new edition of Sports Stories – which premiered on August 24th – a Netflix documentary series that brings up fantastic stories from athletes. And in addition to a brief, dazzling career in the Olympics, Jenner also has a unique personal story.

Bruce was born in New York state and was an energetic child. They called him Bruiser, a bully, because of his aggressiveness and perseverance. But at the age of eight or nine, Caitlyn later began trying on her mother and sister’s clothes.

“I always checked the closet so I could put everything back to the way it was so I wouldn’t get caught. At the time I didn’t know why I was doing this, I just knew it made me feel good, ”he revealed.

His genetics enabled him to stand out in school sports. He practiced basketball – he was the best player in school – soccer, athletics and even won a water-skiing championship. If he wasn’t focusing on the competition, he suspected something was different about him.

She had always been attracted to women, but she felt more feminine than masculine. “Men have never attracted me, nothing like that. Sexuality had nothing to do with my problems. I’ve always felt straight. “

A recurring knee injury prevented her from playing soccer and turned to the decathlon on the advice of a coach. In 1970 he made his debut and within two years fought for a place in the Olympic team, which he was able to integrate in time for the 1972 Games in Munich.

In the end, he ended up in 10th place, far from the Soviet Mykola Avilov, who also broke the world record for points and in the end achieved American dominance in this sport. Jenner was angry.

“For the first time, I knew what I wanted in my life to hit this guy. I literally started training on the same day, at midnight, with a race in the streets of Munich. From that day on, I trained every day until the 1976 Games, six to eight hours a day, 365 days a year. “

On the way, he decided to try something different than a decathlon athlete: to train with the best of the best in every sport that makes up the competition.

“When you train with someone who also competes in the decathlon, you don’t see what you can do best. But whether you throw the puck with world record holder Mac Wilkins or the weight with Al Feuerbach, they are always ahead of you. You learn a lot more that way, ”he told the New York Times.

The rest is history: Jenner defeated Avilova, won gold and catapulted himself to stardom. Invitations popped up everywhere and none included a return to sport that would eventually be forgotten.

It was even part of a list of names for the role of Superman that was eventually turned over to Christopher Reeve. It appeared on every cover possible from Sports Illustrated to the female version of Playboy, Playgirl.

He was an “American hero”

Between appearances on television, in series, and in films, he tried to maintain his marriage to Chrystie Crownover, with whom he had two children, Burt and Cassandra. They separated before their daughter was born in 1981.

Chrystie will have been the first to discover the secret. “Back then I never dealt very intensively with the subject. I explained to him what I was dealing with every day. And people thought I was doing a little transvestism, a little this and that … ‘It’s okay, this will be resolved,’ they thought, “Jenner explained.

He married a second time. He had two other children with Linda Thompson, an actress who even dated Elvis Presley. They split in 1984, three years after the ceremony, mainly because of Jenner’s identity problems.

It was one of the darkest phases in the American’s life. With the waning of fame and the disappearance of advertising contracts, he fell into a deep depression. Only with medical help could he recover and try to deal with any doubts.

After seeing a doctor, he took estrogens to start the transition and underwent several cosmetic surgeries to change his nose and prevent beard growth. The transition process was well advanced by the time he met Kris Kardashian, the ex-wife of famous attorney Robert Kardashian, who was known for his involvement in the OJ Simpson case.

Marriage to Kris Kardashian in 1991

Already with pronounced breasts and difficult to hide, he had to address the issue with his new wife, whom he married in 1991. “I took hormones for five years and already had a good B-cup, you can’t hide that anymore. [A Kris] he tells me it is like that, ‘you like to wear women’s clothes’ … in a way he has minimized the whole issue. “

Life went on. The family has grown. Jenner’s four children were accompanied by Kris’ four other children. The couple had two other daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kardashian and Jenner’s fame made them desirable targets. They kept appearing on television until 2007 when she turned a reality show about one of the most famous families in the world.

They promised to reveal the family’s daily reality, but there was one secret that couldn’t be mentioned. “We’d shot over 400 episodes over eight years and all along I thought the only real family story was the one I was hiding that no one knew. The only thing that could really change other people’s lives was right there, in my soul, and I couldn’t tell. “

Kris and Jenner’s relationship worsened and despite more than 20 years of marriage, they separated in 2013. It was the ideal excuse to resume the discontinued hormone therapy.

Unlike the 90s, we were in the age of cell phones, the paparazzi, Jenner was a much better known figure and it became almost impossible to keep everything a secret. She was caught by photographers leaving a clinic, fearing the transition might become public. In desperation, he considered a drastic solution.

“That night I thought ‘there, it’s over.’ I thought the easiest way out would be to lock myself in a room, grab a gun and roar, no more pain. It is finished. You’re going to a better place. But then I changed my mind: ‘I can’t do something like that, I want to know how this story ends’. “

The process progressed and in 2015 he finally decided to get it all public in an interview that was seen by more than 20 million people. Her confession to her children was recorded for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Caitlyn quickly became an icon for all trans women. She officially changed the name to Caitlyn Marie Jenner and that same year revealed the complete changeover on the cover of Vanity Fair, photographed by Annie Leibovitz.

The reveal on the cover of “Vanity Fair”

He has fond memories of the past as an athlete. “I am very proud of this moment. It’s part of me And I think of it this way: I started out as a dyslexic with identity problems, I had a whole bunch of things inside of me, and then there was exercise. I clung to it because it was the way to prove my manhood. “

Now at 71, Jenner says he has two huge trophies in hand. “I trained for the Olympics for 12 years, but 65 years for the transition. I won the big double: Olympic champion in the decathlon and woman of the year for ‘Glamor’. “