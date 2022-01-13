The daughter of Passos Coelho and Fátima Pdinha, who is an opera singer

For Catarina Padinha, born in 1993, music has always been a natural living space. After all, he grew up singing at home with his parents. The mother, Fátima Pdinha, was one of the doce. His father Pedro Passos Coelho was not only Prime Minister of Portugal, but also sang opera and fado.

“Since I was little, I told my mother that I wanted to be a singer and she always encouraged me, but I was worried about my future and wanted me to graduate,” explains Catarina Pdinha, now 29 NiT. “My mother was a little worried about my choice because of her career. And he said, ‘Oh, daughter, choose something else. In Portugal singers have no future, they don’t value us. “

Over the years nothing has developed in this sense, but the desire to sing has remained. Even so, when he chose the timing of his studies, he moved into the arts. He took the conservation and restoration course at the Faculty of Fine Arts.

“I remember there was one day back in 2015 when I turned to my mother and said: I wanted to learn so much and take singing lessons, especially opera. She remembered a friend who had given singing lessons and that’s how I started. “

Catarina Padinha began taking lessons from João Eduardo Costa Campos to learn lyrical singing. “My father had the biggest influence on my taste in opera. Of course, my mother also likes it very much and would show us songs. But my father … He himself took opera lessons at a young age. So I listened to him sing and it was fascinating for me how he could produce this sound so powerfully, with so much range and without a microphone. I always wanted to learn to do the same thing, to sing like that. I imagined what was needed and was lucky enough to meet my teacher. I always kept the dream. When the opportunity arose, I took it. “

As a little girl, she even asked her father to teach her to sing. “But he said: I cannot teach. Okay, died there [risos]. But when I was little, I listened with great joy and always asked my father to sing. I loved hearing it. “

Nevertheless, she admits, her mother is the one who accompanies her more in the field of music. “He always teaches me and gives me valuable suggestions. She is always present (I also live closer to her), she even accompanied me in singing lessons and often sees my shows. She always tells me what she thinks, gives me opinions and helps me with everything – from my stage presence to choosing clothes, make-up and hair. “

Catarina Pdinha never worked in the conservation and restoration sector. “It seems to me that it is even more difficult to get a job in this area [risos]. Because there are many graduates. Studying alone does not provide enough qualifications, I would have had to continue studying, do a master’s and only then would I probably get a job. “

But he adds: “I’ve always been very interested in art and I liked the course because it had a little bit of everything. It was not only very focused on the art side, but also on conservation and restoration, history, physics and chemistry, art theory, art criticism, museology and museography: I learned a lot and it was very interesting. Even if I don’t work in this area, I don’t regret taking the course. I intended to work in the industry, but when the opportunity to take singing lessons came up, that was all I did from now on. I finished the course because I had already started and invested time and money, but from then on I dedicated myself to singing and I want to follow that. “

He currently works in a call center company and also regularly does shows with two other students of Professor Costa Campos. Together they form the group Herança Cultural Costa Campos, which performs lyrical singing every Saturday at the Hotel Vila Galé Ópera in the Alcântara district of Lisbon.

Catarina Pdinha went to Júlio Isidro’s program with her mother.

Recently, on December 20th, he put on a different and special show. She was Fernando Tordo’s outstanding guest at a concert at the Teatro Maria Matos in Lisbon, where the songs that Tordo composed with Ary dos Santos were celebrated. He also appeared on the same show in Sintra at the Olga Cadaval Cultural Center. Fernando Tordo met Catarina Pdinha through a mutual friend, the photographer Abel Dias.

“He was the one who told Fernando Tordo about me because Fernando commented that he was looking for a lyrical singer. And Abel remembered me and introduced us. Fernando liked my performance and invited me to work with him. “

He says of the concert that it was “completely different”, but “funny”, not least because it was the first time that he was performing music outside the context of an opera.

“Lyric singing requires a lot of technology. Of course, the technology is always present – even when singing light music. It was interesting because it’s completely different and I had to try and combine the technique with looking for that emotion. At first I enjoyed singing in Portuguese. Because I’m used to singing mostly in Italian and French – or occasionally in English. I had never sung in Portuguese before and it was fantastic, I really enjoyed it. “

He adds, “My ultimate goal is to build a career. Maybe one day go abroad, who knows, depending on the possibilities. I think I would be very happy to become a singing teacher one day. But that is without a doubt the world that fascinates me and where I want to be. “