We’ve already had time travel, alternate worlds, and Demons. What’s season 3 going to give us? Pic credit: Haoliners Animation League

Fans of Chinese anime unite, as the Anime Made By Bilibili YouTube channel uploaded The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 3 PV trailer. Unfortunately, the PV only showcases scenes from the second season, but the trailer did reveal the premiere date!

Crunchyroll began an English Dub for the first season and has nine episodes available. On bilibili, fans can expect The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 3 release date to be on October 2, 2022.

Which is right around the corner, but will The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 3 answer our questions? Namely, will the romance between Wang Ling and Sun Wong take off?

Wang Ling and Son Rong are ready for a happy life. Pic credit: Haoliners Animation League

What is The Daily Life of the Immortal King?

The Daily Life of the Immortal King is a donghua, or an animation made in China, based on a novel of the same name. In Chinese, the title is Xian Wang de Richang Shenghuo, written by Kuxuan.

The novel began serialization in 2017 and, on June 22, 2022, has 2,189 chapters. In addition, 1,176 chapters have been translated into English, and the anime has 27 episodes.

You can read them on webnovel.com for free and enjoy many others. The anime originally airs on bilibili, but you can watch them on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

As for the plot, the title says it all. Our main character, Wang Ling, is born with unimaginable power. So much so that he helped his mother give birth to him, stopped a giant frog demon from destroying the city, and knows how to manipulate memories.

But all he wants is an everyday life and eat his food in peace. His parents want to help him, and his father puts a talisman on the back of his neck while his mother makes him eat a gold pill to suppress his powers.

Now, if only he hadn’t gone to a school where a league of Shadow Assassins was trying to kill one of his classmates. And the Frog came back, but they turned him into a dog.

10月2日不见不散！《仙王的日常生活 第三季》定档PV发布【加入会员专享最新集】

An exciting spin on the power fantasy

Overpowered characters are everywhere, yet this trend can still appear fresh. Wang Ling’s past has been handled very well. We know what happens when he decides to get serious.

But watching the people around him struggle, sometimes because of Wang Ling, helps drive the plot forward. Wang Ling doesn’t want trouble, but he knows how to handle it.

His “null” ranking is an interesting and funny thing to see. Considering null means zero and is usually the weakest rating. But zero can also mean eternity since it’s a circle.

Are you excited for The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 3 release date?