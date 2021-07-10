“The Curse of Hill House” will feature a haunted house in a theme park

The Netflix series was the basis for the new attraction Halloween Horror Nights 2021, which takes place in the United States of America.

From the red room to the creepy screams of the woman with the broken neck, nothing will be missing in the haunted house inspired by “The Curse of Hill House”. The Netflix series, which even had a second season with a new story, was the basis for a new attraction to be visited in the United States of America this fall.

This new house will be put into operation at the Halloween Horror Nights 2021 event. It takes place at the Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood theme parks. The aim is to make participants feel like members of the Crain family.

The statue room will be another of the departments present, as well as sudden apparitions on every corner that will evoke the full story of “The Curse of Hill House”. Mike Flanagan, the show’s creator, said he was flattered by the tribute.

“It is a great honor to be one of these most haunted houses and I am so happy that the fans can enter the halls of the Hill Residence this Halloween,” he said in a statement quoted by “Deadline” here.

After “The Curse of Hill House”, which focused on the Crain family – inspired by Shirley Jackson’s book – the second series, “The Curse of Bly Manor”, ​​which premiered in late 2020, was based on the work “The Back in die Screw ”, by Henry James.