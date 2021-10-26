the currently most watched film will have a second part

the currently most watched film will have a second part

There is already a release date for the second part of “Dune”

The sequel to the most popular film adaptation of the year will hit theaters on October 20, 2023.

It already has a return date and everything.

It was already one of the most anticipated films of the year and became the most watched title in cinemas in Portugal this weekend. This Tuesday, just six days after arriving in our country, the good news arrives: the second part of “Dune” will premiere on October 20, 2023. If it happened like the first part, the premiere will take place worldwide.

The announcement was made by Legendary, the studio that co-produced the film with Warner. Denis Villeneuve, the director, will return to tell the full story of the 1965 sci-fi classic by Frank Herbert.

The premiere of the film exceeded the highest expectations of HBO Max and went even further, surpassing the projections of movie ticket sales around the world. In the USA alone, sales on the first weekend were around 34.5 million euros.

If you haven’t seen the movie and want to know what to count on, read NiT’s review of the new version of this science fiction story and discover the surprising elements that inspired the book’s author, Frank Herbert, to create this complex universe.

Also read the article about the “Dune” movie, which was never made – but would be the most epic of all time.

This is just the beginning …

Thanks to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far and in the days and weeks to come. We look forward to continuing the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A

– Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021