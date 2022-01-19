The curious news that could mean the end of one of the characters in Emily in Paris

The curious news that could mean the end of one of the characters in Emily in Paris

The curious news that could mean the end of one of the characters in Emily in Paris

Lucien Laviscount left a message for his castmates. In between, he made an apparent confession that didn’t please fans.

“I can’t wait to see you shine.” This was the news that terrified all fans of “Emily in Paris” and caused the fear of not seeing the return of one of the characters that marked the second season of the Netflix production.

The phrase was written by Lucien Laviscount, the British actor who played Alfie in the new season of the series, which will have at least two more chapters. Just as part of the new seasons, the 29-year-old actor shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos of the cast of Emily in Paris.

With the reference to “vos”, the actor apparently excludes himself from the group, which for many fans should mean that the character will not return. For others, it’s just poor choice of words. Whatever the correct answer is, there is still no confirmation on the matter.

The character of Alfie was one of the novelties of the season. He is the London banker who meets Emily in French class and begins a romance with her. The story ends with the character returning to London and a possible long-distance relationship put on hold.

And if the future of the relationship and the character in the story were in jeopardy, now with Laviscount’s apparent confession, so is their return.