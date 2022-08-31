Hanzawa san in Detective Conan The Wrongdoer Hanzawa. Pic credit score: TMS Leisure/Studio 1

A trailer PV for Detective Conan: The Wrongdoer Hanzawa was launched, revealing that the anime is ready to premiere on October 3, 2022. The present will air on TOKYO MX and Yomiuri TV on October 3 and on BS Nippon Tv on October 4, 2022. Netflix will stream the anime on October 4 in Japan and internationally at a later date, but to be introduced.

The anime was first introduced again in October 2021, with the principle forged and employees being revealed in 2022. Together with Detective Conan: The Wrongdoer Hanzawa anime adaptation of one other spin-off, Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time or Meitantei Conan: Zero no Tea Time was additionally introduced.

The primary trailer PV exhibits the titular Hanzawa-san in motion. It additionally reveals and previews the opening and ending theme songs of Detective Conan: The Wrongdoer Hanzawa.

The OP theme track is “Tsukamaete, Konya” (Arrest Me Tonight) by Leon Niihama, and the ED theme track is “Secret, voice of my coronary heart” by Mai Kuraki. “Tsukamaete, Konya” will probably be launched on September 28, 2022, whereas the discharge date for the ED theme track is but to be introduced.

Right here is the trailer PV launched by the manufacturing staff on the SHOPRO Youtube channel:

Forged and employees

The primary forged of the anime consists of:

Shouta Aoi as Hanzawa-san

Inori Minase as Pometaro

Minami Takayama as Conan Edogawa

Wakana Yamazaki as Ran Mori

Akitaro Daichi is directing the anime at TMS Leisure/Studio 1. Fu Chisaka is designing the characters. And Jun Abe and Seiji Muto are composing the music.

Extra about Detective Conan: The Wrongdoer Hanzawa

Detective Conan: The Wrongdoer Hanzawa, additionally identified in Japan as Meitantei Konan Hannin no Hanzawa-san, anime is predicated on the manga sequence of the identical title written and illustrated by Mayuko Kanba. It’s a spin-off of the unique Detective Conan manga by Gosho Aoyama. The spin-off stars the black-silhouetted felony that seems in the principle sequence to signify the thriller culprits. Its story is ready in Beika city in Tokyo, a city that’s the middle of the story within the Detective Conan major sequence.

Detective Conan: The Wrongdoer Hanzawa manga has been serialized in Shogakukan’s Shonen Sunday S journal since July 2017. Shogakukan has compiled its chapters into six tankobon volumes.

For extra data on the sequence, you’ll be able to take a look at the official Detective Conan: The Wrongdoer Hanzawa anime web site.