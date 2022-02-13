the crushing defeat of [SPOILER] ignited twitter (30 tweets)

The Battle of Onigashisma rages on in Chapter #1040 where a key character from One Piece is defeated. Eiichiro Oda definitely knows how to please his fans.

The end of an era

For several dozen chapters, readers have followed passionately the Battle of Onigashima, the conclusion of the Wano-Kuni arc, pitting the forces of Emperors Kaido and Big Mom against the samurai of Wa land and the coalition of Straw Hat crews. , heart and child.

Despite Zoro defeating King and Sanji defeating Queen, Kaido’s two monstrous lieutenants, the battle is far from over. While Monkey D. Luffy is still fighting the Captain of the Beasts Pirates, known as “the strongest creature alive”, Trafalgar D. Law and Eustass Kidd have been fighting Big Mom for several chapters.

The previous two chapters left little room for doubt about the future of Big Mom, who in this chapter suffers a spectacular defeat after the combined attack of the two Terrible Generation captains. Thrown to the bottom of the ocean, the Empress Gol pursues D. Roger, who didn’t reveal the location of One Piece before his death, and promises her two adversaries a terrible revenge.

Despite the defeat of this giant, it is still too early to claim victory. Luffy still hasn’t defeated Kaido; CP-0 is still searching for Nico Robin; Yamato and Mononosuké have not yet managed to stop the trajectory of Onigashima Castle, which is still being hurled at high speed towards the Capital of Flowers to celebrate. And above all, a new danger seems to draw their attention to them: the elephant Zunesh, carrying the island of Zo on his back, is not far away. According to Oden Kozuki’s logbook, this former comrade of Joy Boy would have committed a terrible crime 800 years ago.

Anyway, it’s still a terribly rich chapter that Eiichiro Oda has offered to his fans, who have not failed to react on social networks.

Right and child when big mama still wanted to fight: #ONEPIECE1040 pic.twitter.com/mPIqVvwbhl

The smiles of three future legends #onepiece #ONEPIECE1040 pic.twitter.com/CN3urunjO6

Are you ready for the 10 minute flashback in an episode thanks to these 2 boxes? Mdrrr pic.twitter.com/cJaygK2Kd2

Law prevents big mom from speaking #ONEPIECE1040 pic.twitter.com/HOViWR7Bvf

The most dangerous thing in One Piece right now is Oden’s log, worse than spoilers of his diary #ONEPIECE1040 pic.twitter.com/hLRAFKw5Xg

You did it !!! Law and Kid end the Big Mom era

Do you realize the weight of that in the world of One Piece??? THIS WILL CHANGE THE BALANCE OF THE SEA

#onepiece1040 pic.twitter.com/CTQuKC98pz

Law the man of the chapter #ONEPIECE1040 pic.twitter.com/bLoM1jN5jg

The End of Big Mom in 3 Steps for Dummies ud83eudd23 #onepiece #ONEPIECE1040 pic.twitter.com/LvJplStboY

Otherwise we’re talking about this crack who will manage to get lost while unconscious? ud83dudc80 pic.twitter.com/ugxVfozX51

#ONEPIECE1040

It literally took me 10 years to realize that the sphere of Ope Ope no Mi is almost similar to that of Corazon mdrrr pic.twitter.com/7xo2Gzxanc

#ONEPIECE1040

She did more damage to kaido’s crew than the alliance it’s insane mdrrr pic.twitter.com/2qlzisPv6A

Great mom since her first appearance in Wano #ONEPIECE1040 pic.twitter.com/lOyW5HSLBm

#ONEPIECE1040

I just remembered this meme ud83dude2d pic.twitter.com/sKJD9fN7Hg

#onepiece1040

When I heard BM’s monologue showing the consequences of Roger’s words + connection between Wano and One Piece. Joyboy’s ally Zunesha. pic.twitter.com/iHXJOaJ133

#ONEPIECE1040

see the difference ud83dudc40 pic.twitter.com/foDHfbYzhG

Luffy: I don’t want to hear where the treasure is. I don’t want to know if the treasure exists or not. I don’t know the exact details, but everyone out there is risking their lives for him. If Rayleigh tells us anything about him, I’ll stop being a pirate.

Big Mom to Gol D. Roger: What is it? Where is he ? Is this country hiding answers? It’s so frustrating!

#ONEPIECE1040

The Ope Ope no Mi continues to justify its price of 5 billion berry after each chapter, it’s a crazy thing pic.twitter.com/IQzk4YIXj2

Let’s keep reminding him of #ONEPIECE1040 pic.twitter.com/ombvGAFW7s

Law’s Devil Fruit is truly one of a kind, he can do literally anything he wants. Corazon lives in Jura

#ONEPIECE1040 pic.twitter.com/jcYnJZhqgq

This end of chapter ud83eudd2f #ONEPIECE1040 pic.twitter.com/wvnBNeDBJ1

#ONEPIECE1040

Even without validating the entire Kid and Law vs. Big Mom fight, it’s the first time an Emperor has been defeated in 12 years.

Can’t wait for Wano Kuni and the apocalyptic consequences it will bring… We live in incredible times pic.twitter.com/RWDcKudqlU

#ONEPIECE1040

Big mom at Younko’s Valhalla after being beaten up by two rookies pic.twitter.com/mA2XKarAGO

#ONEPIECE1040

Listen to me carefully, I can’t resist the hype as soon as the name “Joy Boy” comes out, it’s very, very serious

The Forgotten Century/Zunesha/Joy Boy combo kills me with glee pic.twitter.com/YF4Fqui5du

#ONEPIECE1040

With regrets without regrets pic.twitter.com/b2RqTfLv3Z

#ONEPIECE1040

That’s it kid and law the street always believed in them pic.twitter.com/BOxg06fDcY

SPOILERS #ONEPIECE1040

On the other hand I can’t wait to see that after Wano with the possible fall of 2 emperors by the end of the manga there will be ABSOLUTE CHAOS in the New World pic.twitter.com/ASFKQTmPcE

Law’s powers are truly incredible, he has insane potential!! #ONEPIECE1040 pic.twitter.com/ehwXH9Jine

PAPAPAPAPA BUT WHAT A CHAPTER!!!

Defeat the Yonko, Big Mom and then BIG REVEAL where we learn that Zunesha was a companion to Joy Boy! #ONEPIECE1040 pic.twitter.com/Plcd5oHykw

The chapter is exceptional and consistent with the last. We had one of the best legendary fights with a legendary law. A Big Mom who stayed dignified to the end. A Yonko fell, what we witness will be legend. pic.twitter.com/R1FRKqQaef

#OnePiece1040

Undoubtedly one of Wano’s greatest MVPs. pic.twitter.com/V1ARTKRWeK

