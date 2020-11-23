The Crucial P2 M.2 NVMe SSD 500 GB for less than 55 euros

Until the end of November, the M.2 NVMe Crucial P2 500 GB SSD offers a cheap discount, with which it can be displayed for less than 55 euros. A great deal if you want to improve your PC’s startup and overall performance.

Crucial P2: a powerful M.2 NVMe SSD

M.2 NVMe SSDs guarantee great performance, and the Crucial P2 500GB that we have in this good plan is one of them as it displays sequential read and write speeds of up to 2300 and 1800MB /. s on 1 TB transfer. You win when you start your PC, but also when you start your software and games, and when you load them.

As a reminder: Crucial guarantees its products for 5 years thanks to the reliable Micron quality.

You can install it on your fixed PC, but also on your laptop if it is compatible. Also note that installation in M.2 hybrid slots is possible via a PCIe G3 1×4 / NVMe connection.

Previously booked at 74.95 euros, it rose to 54.95 euros by November 30th. And if you want a mechanical keyboard to play like a pro, we have the Logitech G512 on offer.

3 good reasons to crack

Performance 5 year guarantee Good price

