The creepy first trailer of Jordan Peele’s new movie is here

The creator of ‘Get Out’ – for which he won an Oscar – is responsible for ‘Nope’, which hits theaters this summer.

Daniel Kaluuya is one of the protagonists

He became famous for his talent for horror and also won the Oscar for best original screenplay with “Get Out”. After Us, he now returns with Nope, his new creation, which just released its first trailer this Sunday, February 13th.

Returning is Daniel Kaluuya, who worked with Peele on Get Out and received a Best Actor nomination. He will be one of the protagonists of “Nope”, the content of which is not yet known. “Dwellers of a dry canyon in central California make a bizarre and startling discovery,” reveals the film, about which very little is known.

The trailer follows an African American family with horse breeding ties who is suddenly confronted with an inexplicable phenomenon. “What is an evil miracle? Is there a name for this?” asks Kaluuya’s character. Will they be aliens? Nobody knows.

The cast also includes Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead” and “Minari”) and Keke Palmer. It is also known that the film will be released on July 22nd.