The creator and actress of “Fleabag” will appear alongside Harrison Ford in “Indiana Jones 5”

The actress from “Fleabag” will be the protagonist of the new “Indiana Jones 5”.

In the fifth episode of the saga, it is confirmed that Phoebe Waller-Bridge can be seen opposite Harrison Ford.

British actress and creator.

In the world of series and streaming, many productions become popular, but not all are brilliant. “Fleabag” is for many, and according to NiT’s review it is correct: a brilliant black comedy about a free spirited young Londoner who faces distress in relationships, some family problems, and taboos and trauma related to the death of her best friend.

This Amazon Prime Video series, written and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge from the piece he created, catapulted this incredible British creative to other levels of the industry – of “Fleabag” Waller-Bridge created the also acclaimed (but better) known) “Killing Eve”, among others, joined the team of screenwriters for the next chapter of the “007” saga.

Now a big step in his career is known. According to an exclusive advance from “Deadline” magazine, after confirming at the Disney Investors Presentation in December 2020 that the next “Indiana Jones” movie would really move forward, Lucasfilm and director James Mangold began following the new co-protagonist of Harrison Ford to search.

And official sources have told Deadline that Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star alongside Ford in the fifth installment of the popular saga. Production is scheduled to start this summer.