The creative director talks about the release date of the title

God of War Ragnarok was expected at the last stand of the game and ended up being shy. No public appearance since it was announced last September, enough to be skeptical of its release this year. An expected arrival on PS5, and possibly PS4, commented on by Cory Barlog, the saga’s director at Santa Monica Studios.

a release in 2021?

Released in 2018, the franchise rebooted with an open ending and happily brought a sequel to this Nordic epic. He finally had to wait a bit for Sony to confirm a sequel called God of War: Ragnarok. And as of this writing, God of War: Ragnarok is coming out this year. In the midst of a pandemic and at a time when projects are delayed one by one, it should be noted that this huge chunk can potentially be postponed. Especially since no trailer has yet been shared, despite the certain arrival of various exclusives such as Horizon Forbidden West.

And so, during a State of Play broadcast last month, fans expected to discover new information about this god of war: Ragnarok. No. A well-known absence that forces Cory Barlog, creative director of Santa Monica Studios, to speak publicly on Twitter. Through an enigmatic tweet, the American shared a mysterious “WHEN. IT’S END. <3 (I'm confident this is best for everyone)".

I don’t know who needs to hear this …

(especially not me, as I’ve never heard of it)

Goal…

WHEN. IT IS. DONE.

(Trust it is best for everyone) pic.twitter.com/DVE6hQ9BVA

February 25, 2021

While Barlog doesn’t directly mention God of War: Ragnarok, the context makes the message obvious. The title will arrive when it’s done. No studio wants to relive the experience of Cyberpunk 2077, which CD Projekt eventually brought to court and tarnished its reputation in the process. It remains to be seen whether God of War: Ragnarok will be released this year or whether Sony and Santa Monica Studios will decide to postpone it to a later date. Answer without a doubt in the coming months.