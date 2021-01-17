The crazy rumor of a new movie is taking off

When information about the series “The Lord of the Rings” produced by Amazon comes out, a well-known tipster has new information.

The long-awaited series “The Lord of the Rings”, powered by Amazon Prime, will take place in the second age and will be a sequel to the events of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”. We knew that. But the mystery is gradually dissolving. 4 days ago we even learned more about its table of contents here.

To date, it is unclear when the release will begin. No character has been revealed, and the smooth production flow is also being hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Morgoth in the spotlight

Without the forecaster Daniel Richtman, Amazon would have planned further spin-offs parallel to its mother series. And specifically, a feature film would be discussed internally. The topic ? The Rise and Fall of Morgoth, a character from The Silmarillion, the work of JRR Tolkien, published posthumously by his son in 1977. Morgoth was prevalent in the First Age, long before the elements of the Lord of the Rings. Sauron was his lieutenant and servant.

However, it is difficult to appreciate Daniel Richtman with just this statement as evidence. When we know that Amazon spent around $ 250,000 to get the broadcast rights for a series of five seasons and a possible spin-off, it’s difficult to imagine other ongoing projects.

As a reminder, given the cost of casting, rentals, studios, equipment, and special effects, we need to add at least $ 750 million, which makes it the most expensive television production in history.

Some elements of the universe of the Lord of the Rings are divided into the family of its author JRR Tolkien, e.g. B. the name of the characters, certain objects or several lines. A real administrative, legal and financial mess for the Jeff Bezos company.

Richtman’s information should therefore be taken very lightly, despite the accuracy of some of his past comments. Let’s keep our eyes open.