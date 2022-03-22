The countdown has begun – Arc System works Confirmed that Testament joins Guilty Gear Strive on March 28

Arc System Works has announced that the last character from Season Pass 1 will be coming to Guilty Gear Strive. Testament, a character who has been around for a long time in the game’s history, is coming back as a DLC character on March 28, 2022.

Testament made his debut in the original Guilty Gear in 1988, and he’s since made a few appearances in the rest of the series. Their most recent appearance makes them the fifth and last DLC character to be added to the Season 1 pass. They mostly use a scythe to deal damage. They can control the battlefield with bloody traps and take souls, while the EXEBEAST eats opponents.

The announcement was made during the Guilty Gear Strive ARCREVO America finals. They are now working on a Season 2 pass, which adds four new characters to the game. Support for cross-platform play between PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PCs will also be added by the studio. This will be done through the Steam platform.

On March 28, a new Digital Figure Mode will also be added. It works like a standard photo mode or a Japanese Diorama. Players can make their own unique scenes by putting their favorite characters and objects in the background to make beautiful sets. Pictures can also be taken, with different camera angles, lighting, visual effects, and the ability to change the faces of the people in them.

A new story mode will be added to the game, and it will happen later in April. A new game mode called “Another Story” lets you play through different versions of the same character’s story, which adds more to the game’s story. Then there is a new battle arena, which comes with the Season Pass or can be bought for $1.99 on its own (about Rs 152).

Earlier this month, the annual fighting game tournament, EVO, announced the games that would be played at this year’s event. There are a lot of games that will be at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from August 5 to 7. One of them is Guilty Gear Strive.

