the controller with the PC wireless adapter is affordable

The Microsoft controller for the Xbox is a real success and the latter was entitled to a nice little update for the release of the Xbox series. What is interesting about the latter is that it is cross-platform, so you can use it on its console of course, but also on many mobile devices (Android, iOS) and PC. The model currently under promotion includes the wireless adapter for Windows.

The most ergonomic controller ever

Ever since Microsoft hit the home console market, the American giant has made an impression with its controller and has moved in the right direction over generations of consoles without breaking the rules. In addition, it is the most popular controller in the trade press, as it has flawless ergonomics.

As a reminder, the controller has 2 analog sticks, a directional pad, 4 action buttons (XYBA), 2 additional buttons for the menus, 4 triggers on the upper slices and a new share button for this model. As always, there is a small socket (3.5 mm jack) underneath to connect a headset.

With the Xbox Series X controller, which we offer you at good conditions, we also have the small USB dongle with which you can play with it on a PC. It can even synchronize up to 8 controllers. The Xbox accessory software can be used to customize the buttons.

Marketed at a price of 69.99 euros, a recurring retail price, it is currently 54.99 euros. Otherwise we also have a very nice offer of a Full LED 4K 120 Hz television from Sony.

3 good reasons to order it

Ergonomics Wireless USB stick compatible with Android and iOS

