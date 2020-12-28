The Continuing Growth Story Of Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market?

“

The global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market is valued at 1083.08 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1776.84 Million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.60% during 2017-2023.

Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is a high purity platinum-cure silicone. LSR is well suited for injection molding owing to its excellent liquidity. It’s also very ideal for complex molds since it easily fits in the most complex parts of any mold.

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) can be divided into three categories: industrial grade LSR, food grade LSR and medical grade LSR. Industrial grade LSR accounted for the highest proportion in the production market, with a figure of 55.42% in 2017, followed by food grade LSR, account for 25.74% and medical grade LSR account for 18.84%.

The consumption market share of global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) in medical products, home appliance and food contact, automotive, electronics and electrical, building industry and others has been stable year by year, at 20.25%, 34.34%, 18.81%, 17.37%, 5.78% and 3.45% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market has the most promising sales prospects in home appliance and food contact application.

USA is the biggest contributor to the Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) revenue market, accounted for 43.65% of the total global market with a revenue of 472.82 million USD in 2017, followed by European Union, 23.05% with a revenue of 249.67 million USD.

Dow Corning is the largest company in the global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market, accounted for 27.73% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Wacker Chemicals and Momentive 2.5% of the revenue market share in 2017.

The Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market report presents a five-year trend study, as in the baseline review and the previous year’s review, which shows the size, market volume, and market share for key areas. Moreover, the market Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) has been fragmented in areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Furthermore, the Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market includes a section for the portfolio of items, which steals production, income, price, and market share, and growth rate based on the diversification of items. It also looks at the volume of sales, the industry-wide share, and the application/end-customer-based development rate for each application. The product improvement also integrates SWOT and PEST analysis to understand the regional market of the article division.

The report provides information on the Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)-industry distribution by type, application, and location. The report presents development approaches and plans, government directives, manufacturing procedures, and cost structure. It also addresses specialized information, manufacturing plant analysis, and raw material source analysis of the market, while clarifying which item has the most outstanding entry, net revenue, and R&D status.

