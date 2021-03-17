The Continuing Growth Story Of Formulation Development Outsourcing Market?

“

Market Dynamics

Global Formulation Development Outsourcing Market is estimated to exhibit a significant CAGR of 8.19% during the review period of 2020 to 2027, to surpass USD 13,530.01 Million by 2027. The formulation development is the area of product development that can determine patentability, lifecycle, and, ultimately, the achievement of a pharmaceutical product. Many companies integrate formulation development functions and personnel into their product development cycle in many ways. The global market growth is attributed to the increasing focus of biopharmaceutical companies establishing a partnership with academia, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and biotechnology start-up companies to develop formulation against diseases. Additionally, the increasing demand for outsourcing of services from pharmaceutical companies and the presence of market players involved in new services and strategic collaborations are further propelling the growth of the formulation development outsourcing market during the review period.

The global formulation development outsourcings market is set to witness substantial market growth during the review owing to the patent protection expiration of major drugs. Moreover, the rising number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies outsourcing their services in the industry have opened new opportunities for the formulation development outsourcing manufacturers. However, structural changes in the pharmaceutical industry and insufficient funding to carry out the drug development process through formulation development outsourcing in developing are hindering market growth during the review period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The major players in the global formulation development outsourcing market include Laboratory Corporation of America (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), and Intertek (US).

Market Segmentation

The global formulation development outsourcing market has been classified into services, dosage form, application, and end-user.

Based on services, the global market has been classified into preformulation services and formulation optimization. Preformulation services are further divided into formulation discovery, pre-clinical services, and analytical services. Formulation optimization is further segmented into Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV.

In terms of the global formulation development outsourcing market has been categorized into oncology, genetic disorders, neurology, infectious diseases, respiratory, cardiovascular, and others.

Based on the end-user segment the global formulation development outsourcing market has been divided into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, government, and academic institutes.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global formulation development outsourcing market has been classified into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is expected to contribute the largest share of the global market owing to the spearheaded market in 2019. The regional market is driven by the presence of a well-established healthcare system and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases & the need for drug development.

Europe is expected to register the second largest market during the review period owing to the presence of favorable government initiatives, and large target population base, an increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-associated conditions, and rising adoption of formulation development outsourcing by pharmaceutical and biopharma companies.

The global formulation market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest market growth potential over the review period owing to growing per capita health expenditure, the emerging healthcare sector in China, India, and Australia, growing demand for the drug development process, and the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies involved in drug development.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global Formulation Development Outsourcing Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global Formulation Development Outsourcing Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace Formulation Development Outsourcing will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

