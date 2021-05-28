The Container Homes Market to take an exponential turn in the next decade

Container Homes Market: Introduction

Convenient in lifting, fixing and compounding, Container Homes are gaining considerable traction around the world. Container homes are considered as eco-friendly houses and buildings based on non-polluting materials. In recent past, a significant rise in demand for affordable housing structures has been witnessed. Utilization of used shipping containers to build prefabricated construction is an ongoing trend witnessed in the global construction industry. Dry containers are more commonly used in container homes as reefer containers are considered to be 50% more in price as compared to dry container with similar dimensions.

Modular Buildings are slowly getting a hand on with many builders and construction companies in developing nations. The concept has already gained popularity in developed nations, henceforth, regions such as South Asia, East Asia and Latin America are considered to be potential regions worth investing in the Container Homes market.

Container Homes Market: Dynamics

GDP development, favorable financing conditions, and governmental regulations and subsidiaries are some of the prominent factors supporting the growth of Container Homes market all across the globe. According to a survey, home owners consider prefabricated container homes as trustworthy and a practical and sensible way of building. Cost is also considered to be beneficiary factor prevailing the growth of container homes market.

Container homes are considered to be 20X cheaper in maintenance than concrete and 55% stronger than wood buildings. Shipping containers are significantly popular as job site housing for employees in various regions. Shipping Containers are also being preferred for flex offices, retail stores, exhibition booths and resorts among others. Increasing demand for reefer containers in the construction of explosion rooms, spray booths, chemical storage containers is also expected to be an ongoing trend gaining momentum in the container homes market.

The container homes also have some disadvantages which may restraint the growth of the market. One of the major factor that may hinder the growth of global container homes market is its structural issues as shipping container are strong at the corners, but not that strong at roof.

Though container homes made by dry containers are more popular among residential and other end uses, reefer container is expected to gain significant traction during the forecast period. This forecast growth in demand for reefer containers can be attributed to growth in demand for pre insulated containers.

Container Homes Market: Segments

The global Container Homes market has been segmented by Container Type, Container Size, by Architecture Type and by Purpose

By type of Container Type, the global Container Homes market is segmented into

Dry Container Homes

Refrigerated Container Homes

By type of Container Size, the global Container Homes market is segmented into

Twenty Foot Container

Forty Foot Container

Others

By type of Architecture, the global Container Homes market is segmented into

Cabins

Tiny Houses

Duplex/Bungalows

Multistory Buildings/Apartment

By type of Purpose, the global Container Homes market is segmented into

Residential

Labor/Crew Accommodation

Emergency/Nursing Homes

Container Homes Market: Regional Outlook

Developed regions such as North America and Europe are considered to be mature markets in Container homes and are expected to project relatively slow growth during the forecast period. Rising adoption of prefabricated container homes in regions including South Asia, Middle East and Africa and East Asia, is expected to flourish the growth of container homes market in the respective regions. Concept of container homes and modular construction has already been popularized in Oceania region and therefore the region is estimated to project moderate growth during the forecast period. Prefabricated housing sector in Australia, contributes nearly 3% to GDP. The demand for prefabricated container structures is higher in commercial construction, industrial and healthcare sector.

Container Homes Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Container Homes market include:

Portable Space Ltd

SEA BOX, Inc.

Container Refrigeration

DOMINO Homes

Almar Container Group

Royal Wolf

ELA Container GmbH

CONTAINEX Container-Handelsgesellschaft m.b.H

Champion Prefabs

E- Pack Polymers Private Limited

PKG Container International (M)

SAMAN POS India Pvt Ltd

