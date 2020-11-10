This Thursday, November 12th, PlayStation 5 will be launched in some parts of the world. The opportunity for players who want to discover it from head to toe, despite a design that surprised more than one. And for good reason, the PS5 is the largest console in video game history. But as her designer recently revealed, she could have been bigger.

an even bigger Playstation 5?

During a major interview published in the Washington Post columns, Yujin Morisawa, Sony Senior Art Director, revealed more about the design of the PlayStation 5. And if Morisawa has such a specific topic on the American giant’s microphone because he’s the designer of the PS5, that’s just that. But as the Japanese designer reveals, the console could have been bigger.

“At first I didn’t know what to expect. I knew it had to be wider because I knew what power it was going to get, so I knew what airflow to expect and how much space there would be. I need the heat sink. When I started drawing it was a lot wider, although I had no idea what the engineering part was going to do. It’s funny that the engineering reported that the console was too big so I had to reduce it a bit compared to the first drawing.

We wanted it to be a lot smaller so it is now the perfect size. If I had made it thinner there would have been less airflow. It would have disturbed the player in the middle of the game. “

The PlayStation 5 is mocked on social networks and has an ambiguous design. Many internet users have compared it to a router or even a duck’s bill. The designer wants these similarities with everyday objects. And for good reason, a design that is reminiscent of any object benefits from a “calming aspect”:

“I think that’s a good thing. When you label something, you want to make it look soothing. Sometimes it looks like a plant, an animal, or an object. I think it’s more comforting than something. something strange or something that has never been seen before. I think there is a balance. I think it’s funny though. I am not offended or anything. I really enjoy what people create with it. I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I think there is good energy. “

Despite the ambiguous design, the PlayStation 5 ran out of stocks in minutes. Fans flocked to pre-order inventory, resulting in multiple inventories at various retailers. Sony intends to increase the offer in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen whether this is enough.