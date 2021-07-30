the console breaks a new record, Sony rubs its hands

Despite a somewhat chaotic start, the PS5 is gaining more and more compelling hits and sales are starting to rise. So much so that the PlayStation 5 hit a record level in console history, rivaling the Pharaonic success of the PlayStation 1 in 1998.

Difficult but convincing start

The PlayStation 5 may have encountered a Herculean series of troubles related to the setbacks of the pandemic, it remains a console that has been received very positively.

The console’s success is undeniable and has enabled many gamers to embark on adventures with improved graphics thanks to an even larger storage capacity. In addition, this new generation also leaves room for improvement in the DualSense controllers.

We also recently learned that Marvel’s Spiderman: Miles Morales had sold over 6.5 million copies, which underscores the high expectations for the new generation games. In addition, the recently announced introduction of an external SSD extender is intended to make the user experience even better.

Still, not everyone looking to invest in a PS5 could benefit from it, which didn’t stop sales from exploding in record time. While the Japanese publisher informed the public that nearly 7.8 million consoles were sold last April, Senior Vice President Veronica Rogers just announced that sales have increased significantly.

10 million consoles sold in 8 months

So much so that the sales threshold has just passed the fateful threshold of 10 million copies. An impressive number under the circumstances. These good results also represent a new record for Sony. In fact, it is the PlayStation that has reached this symbolic level the fastest.

It’s official: the PS5 has sold more than 10 million times. thanks <3

In a statement, Sony’s Director of Business Operations welcomed the news on the company’s official website:

To fend off the challenges of supply and a global pandemic, we pride ourselves on delivering a new gaming experience that captivates players around the world. At Sony we have done everything we can to make the PlayStation experience better than ever.

In the same press release, the Vice President took the opportunity to thank the fans and the development and engineering teams who contributed to this success. At the same time, Veronica Rogers announced that the PS5 will soon welcome the next God of War, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West or even Battlefield 2042 and Far Cry 6.

Big ambitions for the anniversary of the console

But Sony’s ambitions don’t seem to end there, on the contrary. Sony CEO Jim Ryan recently announced that he wants to target 22.6 million sold consoles by the end of November, as soon as stocks allow. While this number seems particularly optimistic, it’s not necessarily out of reach.

This should therefore be taken into account, especially since the number of consoles produced is expected to be particularly large, which bodes well for Sony as well as for gamers who are waiting for available stocks