the connected watch with GPS benefits from a reduction of 26%

Xiaomi Amazfit Bip S: GPS and long battery life

The Xiaomi Amazfit Bip S is therefore a connected watch, as already mentioned, and the latter allows you to resume sport after the holidays to get rid of the few pounds that you must have gained.

This model is equipped with a 1.28-inch transflective screen, on which you can call up a lot of information, such as your heart rate, in addition to the date and time. It also has a system for assessing your health by analyzing your sleep and stress levels.

This connected watch is perfect to accompany you during your sports sessions as it is equipped with a GPS + GLONASS chip for more precision. In addition, it includes no fewer than 17 sport modes and is waterproof to a depth of 5 meters.

For autonomy, it takes 15 days in conventional operation and 40 days in standby.

The Xiaomi Amazfit Bip S costs 51.59 euros, while it came on the market for 69.99 euros.

