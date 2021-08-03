the connected watch with 10 days of autonomy costs less than 80 euros

If you are looking for a connected watch with good battery life and a great screen, you have to turn to the Huawei Watch Fit and that is a good thing because it offers a very nice reduction of 38% which means it costs less than 80 euros .

Huawei Watch Fit: a connected watch with more than 10 days of battery life

Even if it looks like a smart bracelet, the Huawei Watch Fit is a real watch and the latter uses the Lite OS operating system. As a result, it offers a very good battery life of 10 days in classic use.

The screen has a diameter of 1.64 inches with AMOLED technology and an HD resolution of 456 x 180 pixels.

The Huawei Watch Fit integrates one of many sensors to analyze your daily physical stress:

Accelerometer Gyroscope Barometer Heart Rate Monitor GPS

You can see the number of steps taken, the distance covered, the oxygen level in the blood or your heart rate on the screen. But you can also receive notifications from your smartphone without taking it out of your pocket.

At 129.99 euros it’s just 79.99 euros, a reduction of 50 euros. We also have a good plan in store for a 5G smartphone from Vivo.

3 good reasons to succumb

Super AMOLED display Very good battery life Integrated GPS for sporting activities

