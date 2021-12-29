the connected bracelet is on sale again

If you are still hesitating between a connected watch and a connected bracelet, you know that the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is currently benefiting from a very nice discount that goes below 40 euros, while for a watch it is well above 150 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6: the benchmark for connected bracelets

The Mi Smart Band 6 is therefore a connected bracelet like any other, but benefits from all of Xiaomi’s know-how. The latter has a very good basis and is entitled to good improvements.

First off, it has a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen that is 49% larger than its predecessor and has a resolution of 326 dots per inch. In this way, you can easily see your notifications, but also the various information.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 integrates very good sports monitoring with no less than 30 training modes to record your performance in the best possible way. You can also view your heart rate and calories burned, as well as the level of oxygen in your blood. It is also resistant to water depths of up to 5 meters without any problems. That’s not all, it also tracks your sleep and stress levels.

After all, for reasons of autonomy in standard operation, it can take up to 14 days and charging is carried out using a very easy-to-use magnetic charger.

Sold for 45 euros, it has just risen to 39.30 euros, a great deal for a high quality connected bracelet. Otherwise we also have a very good Xiaomi Amazfit Bip S Connected Watch on offer.

3 good reasons to order it

Super battery life Top sporty tracking Large AMOLED screen

