The concert halls close at 1 p.m. on weekends

On weekdays they can only be open until 10 p.m.

According to the General Inspectorate for Cultural Activities, the reopening of cinemas and shows will be limited in time from March 19.

“In this context, it is important to inform that the closing times of theaters / cinemas / auditoriums / theaters are at 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and at 1:00 p.m. on weekends and public holidays,” said a statement published on Thursday March IGAC 18 ..

April 19th marks the return of theaters, auditoriums, theaters and cinemas. However, other events abroad can be approved, which must always be approved by the Health Directorate-General. Large outdoor events with reduced capacity.

The cinemas were hardest hit compared to 2019 with a loss of sales of more than 60 million euros. Indeed, Portugal is one of the cinemas hardest hit by this division at European level.