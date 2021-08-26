The complete Peter Jackson trilogy is now available for streaming

While a number of The Lord of the Rings are in the works, Tolkien fans can look forward to more good news. In fact, a streaming platform has just given fans of Tolkien’s universe a nice surprise. In fact, this SVOD giant is preparing the trilogy in its catalog for the first time in France.

A month of September that will delight all Tolkien fans

So summer is over even in bad weather and it’s time to start school. A few days ago Netflix revealed the new films that will be in its catalog by the end of the year and this time it is Amazon Prime’s turn to tell us what the platform is preparing for us in the coming weeks.

Good news for all Tolkien fans, because in addition to the series produced by the American giant, which promises to be the most expensive series in television history, we will be able to rediscover the Lord of the Rings trilogy. It is an event because Peter Jackson’s three films have not yet been featured on any French video-on-demand platform.

On August 23, Amazon Prime Video teased this information on its Twitter account with a short video in which we could read a message in Elvish.

23 August 2021

Some fans of the JRR Tolkien saga and connoisseurs of the language understood that the streaming platform was preparing to include the Jackson film trilogy in its catalog. As soon as this was confirmed by the video-on-demand service, we waited to see when we could benefit from it.

And on this Thursday, August 26th, the time has come: The Lord of the Rings trilogy will be available on Amazon Prime Video on September 3rd, the day after the release of the long-awaited series!

In addition to this cult trilogy, Amazon is also planning original content such as Le Bal des Folles, Cendrillon and Season 4 of the Goliath series. We invite you to discover the complete calendar of the new films and series planned for September on Amazon:

September 1

The Pursuit of Love (with Andrew Scott)

Doctor Who (Seasons 1 to 4)

Lucky Luke (with Jean Dujardin)

September 3

Cinderella (with Camila Cabello)

Lord of the Rings

September 6th

Capone (with Tom Hardy)

Lock (the complete series)

September 10

Hollywood Fraud (with Robert De Niro)

Mathieu Madénian: a family show

PSG Ô City of Light: 50 Years of Legend (Season 2)

The voyeurs

13.september

Zone 414

17th of September

Le Bal des Folles (by Mélanie Laurent)

Rafa Nadal Academy (Season 1)

Jamie

September 20th

A family in the ring (with Florence Pugh)

Carnage in the dolls

Savage X Fenty Show (Season 3)

September 24th

Birds of paradise

Goliath (Season 4)

September 27th

Most Dangerous Game (with Liam Hemsworth)

Supernatural (last season)

To use this, the Amazon Prime Video subscription is billed at 49 euros per year or 5.99 per month and you can also benefit from the platform’s delivery service.