The Competitive Zeal To Decide The Dimensions Of Growth Of The Diabetes Management Platform Market

The Diabetes Management Platform Market report by Persistence Market Research throws light on the fact that the healthcare industry is more towards value-based care and continuous improvements based on the feedback. The mainstreaming of this practice is increasing all through. As such, the healthcare providers could make way for customized, lasting, and effective solutions to render utmost care to patients.

Diabetes management platform is a digital tool for diabetics and high risk individuals that allow users to self-manage their treatment and directly connect with specialists. These digital tools improves the Quality of Life (QoL) and reduces the health related costs to users. These platforms helps the patient to track health data, connect to specialist, engage in a community exchange, and allows access to knowledge resources and practical tips about diabetes management. These platforms includes advisory applications for smart insulin pens and smartphone based artificial pancreas system that automatically regulates the insulin delivery, reduces the hypoglycaemic attacks and significantly improves the blood glucose level. These tools equip healthcare professionals with data-driven insights into patient’s habits, areas of risk and opportunities for parameter changes.

Diabetes management platform market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of diabetes among varied patient age groups across the globe. Challenges like limited knowledge and management regarding diabetes among key stakeholders leads to severe patient suffering and increases the treatment cost which prompts the patients and care givers to use diabetes management platforms that makes diabetes management platform market lucrative over the forecast period. In addition, increasing internet penetration in developing and emerging economies, rising adult diabetic population who positively respond to technological advances is expected to boost the revenue growth of diabetes management platform market over the forecast period. However, lack of critical technology, infrastructure and internet access in resource constrained economies expected to impact the diabetes management platform market revenue growth negatively over the forecast period.

Diabetes management platform market has been segmented on the basis of platform type, region.

Based on the platform type Web Application

Mobile Application

SMS/USSD Application Based on end user Diabetics

Caregivers

Othersa

Diabetes management platform market is highly competitive with several startup players are in the market place. Players in the market offering several integrated services which connect stakeholders with varied service offerings. Players in the market coming with innovative tools which makes data accessible through smart phone and feature phone. Moreover, players are adopting different geographic entry strategies by offering localized content which enables the effectively use of diabetes management platform for managing diabetes. Players are partnering with consumer electronic providers like Samsung to offer direct to consumer version of the diabetes management app.

Geographically, diabetes management platform market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe regions are expected to maintain its lions share over the forecast period owing to presence of key players in the regions, increased product approvals form FDA, and advanced healthcare infrastructure which are expected to propel the demand for diabetes management platform during the forecast period in the above mentioned region. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth owing higher prevalence of diabetes in the region coupled with favourable patient demographics.

The players in diabetes management platform market include GLUKOA, TypeZero Technologies, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., CELLNOVO, STARsystem by Sanofi, WellDoc, Inc., Tactio Health Group, and Livongo Health to name a few.

