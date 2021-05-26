The comedy arrives in Porto with a show by Salvador Martinha

After Lisbon, Salvador Martinha is bringing a stand-up comedy show to Porto

Fábio Pascoal, Daniel Carapeto, Manuel Cardoso and Carlos Coutinho Vilhena will share the stage with the comedian.

Salvador Martinha will be the highlight of the show

After the tickets for shows in Lisbon quickly sold out, Salvador Martinha set a date in Porto. On June 18th you can see “Teremos Semper Stand-Up” in the Teatro Sá da Bandeira.

Carlos Coutinho Vilhena, Fábio Pascoal, Manuel Cardoso and Daniel Carapeto will be guests tonight. The performance is produced by the WSA and lasts 70 minutes. This time is shared between the five comedians in sections of 5, 10 and 15 minutes, with Salvador Martinha occupying the last 25 minutes of the show.

The two dates in Lisbon (in addition to the one that takes place in early May) are already sold out, but tickets to Porto are still available, which vary between € 14 and € 25 depending on the region.