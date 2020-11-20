The collection box with the complete edition of the Harry Potter books 2020 is available

There are the Harry Potter films, but before that there are the books, and if you are a fan of the saga you know that the collector’s box with the complete Harry Potter books in the 2020 edition is now available.

The complete 7-volume collector’s edition 2020

Although the adventures for our favorite wizard are over, he continues to seduce many muggles around the world. Today we invite you to re-read his adventures with this great 2020 edition collector’s box.

This includes the 7 volumes in French (translation by Jean-François Ménard) of the current edition in Folio Junior, i. H. 4,608 pages with a small gift as a bonus. This is a 64-page notebook, 127 x 178 mm, with quotes from each book.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

This collection box is available in stores at a price of 81.04 euros. And when you have the full movie, you can enjoy it with this LG Nanocell 4K UHD LED TV that benefits from a great price.

3 good reasons to crack

A must-see saga Collector’s Box A small bonus notebook

