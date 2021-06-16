The Coconut Shell Powder Market to witness optimization in the next decade

Coconut is one of the most important tree nut or fruit earlier grown in Indian-Indonesian region but now grown in most of the countries in tropical region. There are a large number of commercial uses of different parts of the coconut and its derivatives. The different parts of coconut that are used are the husk, the shell, the flesh, the water, the leaves, Spathe and inflorescence etc. Coconut shell which was earlier thrown away is now used for a wide variety of applications; it is used as a charcoal, used to make handicrafts, the coconut shell activated carbon is used in toothpaste, medicines, soap etc. The demand for coconut shell powder in variety of applications is derived through its durability, toughness, better water absorption and resistance to fungal infestation. Asia Pacific and Latin America are projected to be the fastest growing region due to the easy availability of the raw material required for coconut shell powder in these regions.

Segmentation:-

The global coconut Shell Powder market is segmented by Mesh Size, by Application, and by region. On the basis of different Mesh Sizes coconut shell powder market is segmented into Mesh size 80-100, Mesh Size230-240 and others.

Coconut Shell powder has applications in activated carbon , compound filler, filler & extender ,absorbent, mastic adhesives and others. The others applications consists of abrasive and insect repellents.

Global market Dynamics

Following are the market drivers and restraints responsible for the market dynamic prevailing in the Coconut shell Powder market:

Drivers

Uniform quality and composition:

Coconut shell powder is a cheap alternative material for other types of material available in market such as bark powder, furfurol and peanut shell powder due to its even quality and chemical configuration.

Multiple use of the product:

It is used in wide variety of applications in different industries due to its improved properties in respect of water absorption and fungal resistance.

Increasing demand for Activated Carbon:

The increased demand for Activated carbon made from coconut shell powder have also helped in driving the growth of Coconut Shell powder in drinking water distillation, ground and municipal water handling etc.

Restraints

High Fluctuating prices of Raw Material:

High fluctuating prices of the coconut shells due to small and fragmented land holding for the production of coconut tree and shortage of quality planting material etc tend to restrict the growth of market.

Regional Outlook:-

The global market is dominated by North America and Europe. Developing countries are emerging as leading exporters of Coconut shell Powder to the North American and European regions. The South East Asian region is one of the prominent producers and exporters of Coconut shell powder. This region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for cheaper alternatives in adhesives and resins applications is promoting the growth of this market in this region.

Major Key players:-

Some of the major key players who are driving the coconut shell powder flour market globally are Viet Delta Corp, Shree Balajee Magnesite, Premium A.C. Corporation, SREE AGRO PRODUCTS PVT. LTD. and Sudar Bio Fuels etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and regions.

