The Cloud Communications Platform Market is expected to grow from $ 1.36 billion to $ 4.4 billion by 2021, from 2016 to 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8% with major key players like IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems

Cloud communication is considered to be Internet-based voice data communication; communication applications, storage and switching are hosted by outside coordinators outside the association and can be accessed via the public Internet. Cloud services are a broad term that refers primarily to information center hosting services accessed via Internet communications.

The market for global cloud communication platforms can limit the development of the market because the initial investment costs are enormous. The majority of the platform suppliers mainly depend on negotiator for cloud services. This reliance further impacts the evolution of the global cloud communications market by providing cloud service providers with superior control over the cloud. Because cloud services are typically Internet-based, the speed of the Internet connection affects the global cloud communications platform market. In addition, security and confidentiality issues with the cloud can limit global market expansion.

Some of the key participants in global cloud communication platform market are 8×8, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Avaya, Inc., Callfire, Cisco System, Inc. (Cisco), Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intelepeer, Microsoft Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation (Mitel), Netfortris, Inc. (Netfortris), Nexmo, Inc., Ozonetel Systems Pvt. Ltd., Plivo, Inc., Telestax, Inc., Twilio, Inc., VOIP INNOVATIONS, West IP Communications, Inc. amongst others. In February 2017, Netfortris, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fonality, Inc.

Global Cloud Communication Platform Market Segmentation:

Cloud Communication Platform Market – By Solution Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC/UCaaS) Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Application Programming Interface (API) Reporting and Analytics

Cloud Communication Platform Market – By Service Training and Consulting Support and Maintenance Managed Services

Cloud Communication Platform Market – By Organization Size Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Market By Vertical Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Healthcare Telecommunication and ITES Government Retail Travel and Hospitality Education Manufacturing Others

Market By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America





