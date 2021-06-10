The Clean Label Starch Market to show a fetish for growth in the next 10 years

Shifting consumer preference for healthy food has increased the market for naturally-sourced and less processed ingredients. Growing demand for clean label ingredients in high-potential markets is attributed to high disposable income of consumers and willingness to pay extra for premium products.

Globally, in the past few years, the market for clean label food has seen significant growth. According to DuPont, in 2019, around 40% of new bakery product launches in Europe had a clean label sign on the packaging, due to increased consumer interest in the sourcing of raw materials used in food products. Increasing consumer understanding of the health benefits of products containing natural ingredients and strong support for the production of such products by multinational ingredient manufacturing firms are key factors driving demand for clean label ingredients, and thereby, clean label starch.

Over the next ten years (2020 to 2030), the global clean label starch market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 6%.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By source, corn is estimated to have the largest market value share of around 53% in 2020, and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2030.

In term of application, the food industry is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, and hold a market share more than 70% in 2030.

Europe is dominating the global market with around 40% of the value share. High demand for clean label starch in the region is attributed to high spending power of consumers for premium products

“Manufacturers of clean label starch can target the dairy industry, as demand for clean label ingredients for the production of label-friendly dairy products is growing rapidly,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Market players involved in clean label starch production and distribution are focused on expanding their business and generating higher revenue through acquisitions and mergers with other regional players. Food manufacturers are increasingly including clean label ingredients for the production of various food products to cater growing demand from consumers. Manufacturers are investing in research & development of new variants of clean label starches derived from various sources.

In 2020, Ingredion Incorporated added NOVATION Lumina – a functional native starch for application in ready meals, soups & sauces, yogurts, and puddings.

In April 2019, Ingredion Incorporated launched new products in the clean labels starch product line.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global clean label starch market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the market based on source (corn, wheat, potatoes, tapioca, and rice & peas) and application (food Industry, animal feed industry, pharmaceuticals, and others), across seven major regions of the world.

