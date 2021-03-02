The Citizens’ Dialogue on the Future of Europe should start in March | Free press

Brussels (dpa) – The Citizens’ Dialogue on the future of the European Union should finally start this month.

According to information from the German news agency, representatives of the European Parliament, Member States and the European Commission have agreed on a joint statement on the project after months of struggle. It is a form of founding document and is due to be adopted this week according to current plans.

The Citizens’ Dialogue, officially called the “Conference on the Future of Europe”, is designed to give people in the EU the opportunity to express their expectations from politics. Specific topics can be climate change, migration and social justice.

The aim is to address areas where the EU could act or where the EU would act in the interests of European citizens, according to the statement prepared before the launch of the Citizens’ Dialogue. In addition, citizens are free to address other issues that are relevant to them.

For example, the dialogue is organized via a multilingual digital platform. As soon as the corona pandemic permits, physical conferences and debates are scheduled in all EU countries.

The Citizens’ Dialogue was due to start last May. However, in recent months, a dispute has arisen over political leadership. A compromise now provides for the conference to be led by a team of three. It should consist of the President of the EU Parliament David Sassoli, the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the respective Head of State or Government of the country with the rotating Presidency of the EU Council.

Under the compromise, day-to-day affairs will be managed by an executive committee with three representatives from each institution. The liberal top politician Guy Verhofstadt could then move in. According to the will of the European Parliament, the former Brexit representative should actually have taken over the chairmanship of the conference. However, the Belgian Verhofstadt was not enforceable by some governments of EU member states.

The fact that Verhofstadt should not be given a particularly prominent place at the conference is viewed very critically, certainly in the liberal Renew group in the European Parliament. However, it is very likely that it will no longer stand in the way of an agreement not to further delay citizens’ dialogue.

If so, it could be adopted on Thursday by the President of Parliament and the leaders of the political groups. Member governments want to start a written decision on the statement on Wednesday.

The conference is scheduled to close in spring 2022 under the French Presidency of the EU Council. According to the text for the declaration, your results should then provide ‘orientation for the future of Europe’.