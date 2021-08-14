The children of Hollywood superstars who will be the next great actors

John David Washington is one of them. The son of Denzel Washington is the protagonist of the new Netflix film “Beckett”.

Sosie Bacon is the daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

As in other professions, there are many children of actors who grow up at their parents’ workplace and who end up becoming actors themselves. There are several famous dynasties in Hollywood – from well-known families of actors, generation after generation.

In the past few years, several names of a younger generation, in their twenties or thirties, have excelled in the industry – the fact that they are the children of themselves may open some doors, but it’s also not enough to guarantee one Career.

One such name is that of John David Washington, son of Denzel Washington. He was the main protagonist of Christopher Nolan’s latest film “Tenet”; took part in the highly acclaimed “Malcolm & Marie”; and before that he had starred in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman – The Undercover”.

His new film is called Beckett and premiered on Netflix on Friday, August 13th. Directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino and with Alicia Vikander and Boyd Holbrook in the cast, this is an American tourist who finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy after a tragic car accident in Greece – he has to flee and fight for survival.

John David Washington is just one of many actors of his generation (or younger) who are the children of great Hollywood stars. Click the gallery to see other cases – we bet you already knew some of these without having the slightest idea who the parents were.