the characters from Attack on Titan Version Wit VS Version MAPPA

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 22, 2021
0

Exactly one week ago we invited you to discover the differences between the Wakanim version and the Blu-Ray version of the fourth season of Attack on Titan. Many of you then noticed that a comparative work between the Wit version and the MAPPA version of the various characters in the anime might be of interest. So we got to work, and here is a before / after of SNK characters, Wit version, and MAPPA version.

1) history

2) live

3) Commander Pixis

4) eren

5) eren (until)

6) connie

6) Sasha

7) jeans

8) mikasa

9) Hansie

10) victory

11) Armin

12) queen

13) Annie is trapped in the crystal

13) dress

14) nail dork

And if you want more, we suggest you check out our previous before / after on the illustrations of the manga and animation by MAPPA.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 22, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Toll commission: ex-state secretary relieves Scheuer again | Free press

Toll commission: ex-state secretary relieves Scheuer again | Free press

January 14, 2021
Photo of This man uses snow to bring movie and anime characters to life

This man uses snow to bring movie and anime characters to life

January 13, 2021
Photo of Evangeline Lilly accidentally teases the former MCU villain’s unexpected return

Evangeline Lilly accidentally teases the former MCU villain’s unexpected return

May 22, 2021
Photo of Archaeologists find unexpected new animal in Nazca Lines

Archaeologists find unexpected new animal in Nazca Lines

October 21, 2020
Back to top button