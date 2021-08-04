the change of broadcast day annoys internet users (40 tweets)
Koh-Lanta returns on August 24th with a special edition to mark the show’s 20th anniversary. However, after 20 years, the program will no longer be broadcast on Fridays, but on Tuesdays. A very bad decision made by internet users who are always so hilariously unleashed by tweets. Let’s go to a special Koh Lanta top tweet!
# 1
Do you end up against Thanos? #KohLanta #Avengers pic.twitter.com/3DKe8mRUx8
August 3, 2021
# 2
The Avengers if they were French. # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/1iB3295Zco
August 3, 2021
# 3
The person who decided to move a legendary show like #KohLanta on Tuesday to Jarrys on Friday pic.twitter.com/SQThvm1GMp
August 3, 2021
# 4
the person who decided to move Koh Lanta on Tuesday… #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/tSuIJB5plu
August 3, 2021
# 5
OFFICIAL statement on #Tuesday
“Since Monday falls on Tuesday this Wednesday, our Thursday session will be on Friday this Saturday as Sunday is a public holiday”
Anyway, @ KohLantaTF1 is BACK. # KohLanta #twitterensueur #kohlantalegende
August 3, 2021
# 6
Forgiveness ? All what? #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/2Y9OXKgAOE
August 3, 2021
# 7
Me when I saw that TF1 would send #KohLanta every TUESDAY evening: pic.twitter.com/sHxRDRotwl
August 3, 2021
# 8th
@ the person who decided to place #KohLanta on Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/QLGXSwmo6w
August 3, 2021
# 9
Cast of the legend #KohLanta:
Clémence, Coumba, Jade, Christelle, Karima, Candice Clémentine, Jullien, Cindy, Alexandra, Alix, Patrick, Freddy Claude, Laurent, Teheiura, Ugo, Philippe, Namadia, Maxime and Sam #KohLanta
The FC Twitter from August 24th: pic.twitter.com/Xo24rKgUpD
August 3, 2021
# 10
#KohLanta how is it on Tuesday and no longer on Friday evening ?? pic.twitter.com/todASnKSBQ
August 3, 2021
# 11
Clementine is already getting fucked on Twitter while #KohLanta hasn’t even started pic.twitter.com/Tagpt7cGBU
August 3, 2021
# 12
When I see, but will be
that #KohLanta will be broadcast on Tuesday
is back pic.twitter.com/W5muruseEQ
August 3, 2021
# 12
Small similarity #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/PkkOfcozsG
August 3, 2021
# 13
On the other hand, how is it “Tuesday”? #Koh Lanta
August 3, 2021
# 14
How many times will he return to him #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/7dvdrCeVRC
August 3, 2021
# fifteen
Bring such an extraordinary cast together to finally air the show on a Tuesday night. How to spoil everything. Imagine how many points it would have been on a Friday. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/w2bOFKadgB
August 3, 2021
# 16
See the announcement of a new Koh Lanta season …
Then realize it’s Tuesday night # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/OLqNz2lS3G
August 4, 2021
# 17
A movie poster for this #KohLanta that is already promising to be legendary … but what about Tuesday !? pic.twitter.com/EDqw2OQRdl
August 3, 2021
# 18
#KohLanta TF1, which Koh Lanta brings on Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/Xkd5aSiEkM
August 3, 2021
# 19
First picture of the team of Claude Sam and Teheiura in the next #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/131cuZSM9L
August 3, 2021
# 20
We agree that if Koh Lanta airs on Tuesday, the weekend will inevitably be postponed to Wednesday and Thursday? #KohLantaLaLegende #KohLanta #Tuesday
August 3, 2021
# 21
Ptdrrr Clémentine already in TT I can’t even imagine what it will be in 3 weeks #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/2CxSEeQ93v
August 3, 2021
# 22
Clementine, your flashlight is already gone #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/fPeg8gC8cu
August 3, 2021
# 23
Jpp Sam is suddenly aged and muscular, an avenger of the movement #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/B81wmPg5hy
August 3, 2021
# 24
#Koh Lanta
Watch how sharp it is with a keen, keen eye. It will be a master class. pic.twitter.com/LE3wgsttcR
August 3, 2021
# 25
Teheiura, when he is betrayed for the umpteenth time # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/n3JSRRfPzi
August 3, 2021
# 26
#KohLanta on Tuesday ??? Sweet Jesus, it’s like mass on Thursday pic.twitter.com/bDTOWf8APl
August 3, 2021
# 27
Yes, I’m waiting impatiently for the first names written by Phil! Yes, I say #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/D3nCCfQiRZ
August 3, 2021
# 28
So I understand the #KohLanta traditions are over on Friday night pic.twitter.com/ofnpuB5G35
August 3, 2021
# 29
Spoiler alert! Teheura will be eliminated with 3 immunity collars, Claude will all smoke and build the bars himself, Sam and Freddy will build a small hut with kitchen and sanitation and a maximum of first names will be destroyed by Phil #KohLanta pic .twitter.com / FHrKBpG7rh
August 3, 2021
# 30
Can’t wait to see how this crack Teheiura will write on the first tip #KohLanta #KohLantaLaLegende pic.twitter.com/5a1BRlL5AI
August 3, 2021
# 31
Apparently I was about to eat someone in the OFFICIAL photo. @ KohLantaTF1 #KohLanta #alixkohlanta pic.twitter.com/P846vmPvGl
August 4, 2021
# 32
He said everything! Something has to be done @ DenisBrogniart #KohLanta #KohLantaLeVendredi #KohLantaLaLegende pic.twitter.com/gD3uGiBsE7
August 4, 2021
# 33
Me when I zap on TF1 on Friday night thinking of seeing Koh Lanta #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/LdE7WWB9wF
August 3, 2021
# 34
Koh Lanta Tuesday while people work or have school the next day #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/eeIk1jAv7y
August 3, 2021
# 35
#KohLanta on a Tuesday when most people have school or work the next day pic.twitter.com/4N1uhmFWCi
August 3, 2021
# 36
The guy from TF1 who placed Koh Lanta on Tuesday instead of Friday: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/GTX5WkW7DC
August 3, 2021
# 37
When we found out that Koh Lanta would be on Tuesday… # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/p43hDump4g
August 3, 2021
# 38
To do this, move #KohLanta to Tuesday. https://t.co/Jeuf7wVJHw
August 3, 2021
# 39
When you see #KohLanta no longer airing on Friday, but on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/bxhbvf7ioK
August 3, 2021
# 40
What is Koh-lanta on Tuesday ???? #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/c7OnYKu6OJ
August 3, 2021
