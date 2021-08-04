the change of broadcast day annoys internet users (40 tweets)

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 4, 2021
0

Koh-Lanta returns on August 24th with a special edition to mark the show’s 20th anniversary. However, after 20 years, the program will no longer be broadcast on Fridays, but on Tuesdays. A very bad decision made by internet users who are always so hilariously unleashed by tweets. Let’s go to a special Koh Lanta top tweet!

# 1

Do you end up against Thanos? #KohLanta #Avengers pic.twitter.com/3DKe8mRUx8

August 3, 2021

# 2

The Avengers if they were French. # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/1iB3295Zco

August 3, 2021

# 3

The person who decided to move a legendary show like #KohLanta on Tuesday to Jarrys on Friday pic.twitter.com/SQThvm1GMp

August 3, 2021

# 4

the person who decided to move Koh Lanta on Tuesday… #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/tSuIJB5plu

August 3, 2021

# 5

OFFICIAL statement on #Tuesday
“Since Monday falls on Tuesday this Wednesday, our Thursday session will be on Friday this Saturday as Sunday is a public holiday”
Anyway, @ KohLantaTF1 is BACK. # KohLanta #twitterensueur #kohlantalegende

August 3, 2021

# 6

Forgiveness ? All what? #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/2Y9OXKgAOE

August 3, 2021

# 7

Me when I saw that TF1 would send #KohLanta every TUESDAY evening: pic.twitter.com/sHxRDRotwl

August 3, 2021

# 8th

@ the person who decided to place #KohLanta on Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/QLGXSwmo6w

August 3, 2021

# 9

Cast of the legend #KohLanta:

Clémence, Coumba, Jade, Christelle, Karima, Candice Clémentine, Jullien, Cindy, Alexandra, Alix, Patrick, Freddy Claude, Laurent, Teheiura, Ugo, Philippe, Namadia, Maxime and Sam #KohLanta

The FC Twitter from August 24th: pic.twitter.com/Xo24rKgUpD

August 3, 2021

# 10

#KohLanta how is it on Tuesday and no longer on Friday evening ?? pic.twitter.com/todASnKSBQ

August 3, 2021

# 11

Clementine is already getting fucked on Twitter while #KohLanta hasn’t even started pic.twitter.com/Tagpt7cGBU

August 3, 2021

# 12

When I see, but will be
that #KohLanta will be broadcast on Tuesday
is back pic.twitter.com/W5muruseEQ

August 3, 2021

# 12

Small similarity #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/PkkOfcozsG

August 3, 2021

# 13

On the other hand, how is it “Tuesday”? #Koh Lanta

August 3, 2021

# 14

How many times will he return to him #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/7dvdrCeVRC

August 3, 2021

# fifteen

Bring such an extraordinary cast together to finally air the show on a Tuesday night. How to spoil everything. Imagine how many points it would have been on a Friday. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/w2bOFKadgB

August 3, 2021

# 16

See the announcement of a new Koh Lanta season …

Then realize it’s Tuesday night # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/OLqNz2lS3G

August 4, 2021

# 17

A movie poster for this #KohLanta that is already promising to be legendary … but what about Tuesday !? pic.twitter.com/EDqw2OQRdl

August 3, 2021

# 18

#KohLanta TF1, which Koh Lanta brings on Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/Xkd5aSiEkM

August 3, 2021

# 19

First picture of the team of Claude Sam and Teheiura in the next #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/131cuZSM9L

August 3, 2021

# 20

We agree that if Koh Lanta airs on Tuesday, the weekend will inevitably be postponed to Wednesday and Thursday? #KohLantaLaLegende #KohLanta #Tuesday

August 3, 2021

# 21

Ptdrrr Clémentine already in TT I can’t even imagine what it will be in 3 weeks #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/2CxSEeQ93v

August 3, 2021

# 22

Clementine, your flashlight is already gone #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/fPeg8gC8cu

August 3, 2021

# 23

Jpp Sam is suddenly aged and muscular, an avenger of the movement #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/B81wmPg5hy

August 3, 2021

# 24

#Koh Lanta
Watch how sharp it is with a keen, keen eye. It will be a master class. pic.twitter.com/LE3wgsttcR

August 3, 2021

# 25

Teheiura, when he is betrayed for the umpteenth time # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/n3JSRRfPzi

August 3, 2021

# 26

#KohLanta on Tuesday ??? Sweet Jesus, it’s like mass on Thursday pic.twitter.com/bDTOWf8APl

August 3, 2021

# 27

Yes, I’m waiting impatiently for the first names written by Phil! Yes, I say #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/D3nCCfQiRZ

August 3, 2021

# 28

So I understand the #KohLanta traditions are over on Friday night pic.twitter.com/ofnpuB5G35

August 3, 2021

# 29

Spoiler alert! Teheura will be eliminated with 3 immunity collars, Claude will all smoke and build the bars himself, Sam and Freddy will build a small hut with kitchen and sanitation and a maximum of first names will be destroyed by Phil #KohLanta pic .twitter.com / FHrKBpG7rh

August 3, 2021

# 30

Can’t wait to see how this crack Teheiura will write on the first tip #KohLanta #KohLantaLaLegende pic.twitter.com/5a1BRlL5AI

August 3, 2021

# 31

Apparently I was about to eat someone in the OFFICIAL photo. @ KohLantaTF1 #KohLanta #alixkohlanta pic.twitter.com/P846vmPvGl

August 4, 2021

# 32

He said everything! Something has to be done @ DenisBrogniart #KohLanta #KohLantaLeVendredi #KohLantaLaLegende pic.twitter.com/gD3uGiBsE7

August 4, 2021

# 33

Me when I zap on TF1 on Friday night thinking of seeing Koh Lanta #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/LdE7WWB9wF

August 3, 2021

# 34

Koh Lanta Tuesday while people work or have school the next day #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/eeIk1jAv7y

August 3, 2021

# 35

#KohLanta on a Tuesday when most people have school or work the next day pic.twitter.com/4N1uhmFWCi

August 3, 2021

# 36

The guy from TF1 who placed Koh Lanta on Tuesday instead of Friday: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/GTX5WkW7DC

August 3, 2021

# 37

When we found out that Koh Lanta would be on Tuesday… # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/p43hDump4g

August 3, 2021

# 38

To do this, move #KohLanta to Tuesday. https://t.co/Jeuf7wVJHw

August 3, 2021

# 39

When you see #KohLanta no longer airing on Friday, but on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/bxhbvf7ioK

August 3, 2021

# 40

What is Koh-lanta on Tuesday ???? #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/c7OnYKu6OJ

August 3, 2021

Would you like to relive the finale of Koh-Lanta Les Armes Secrètes? Discover the best reactions to the final and the pole test!

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 4, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Omar Sy’s series is about to dethrone two flagship Netflix series

Omar Sy’s series is about to dethrone two flagship Netflix series

January 19, 2021

Klimt’s painting was sold 80 years ago by Jews who fled the Nazis. It returns to its owners

March 16, 2021
Photo of French ex-president Sarkozy sentenced to imprisonment | Free press

French ex-president Sarkozy sentenced to imprisonment | Free press

March 1, 2021
Photo of this great soundbar with wireless box costs less than 200 euros

this great soundbar with wireless box costs less than 200 euros

August 3, 2021
Back to top button