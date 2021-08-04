the change of broadcast day annoys internet users (40 tweets)

Koh-Lanta returns on August 24th with a special edition to mark the show’s 20th anniversary. However, after 20 years, the program will no longer be broadcast on Fridays, but on Tuesdays. A very bad decision made by internet users who are always so hilariously unleashed by tweets. Let’s go to a special Koh Lanta top tweet!

# 1

Do you end up against Thanos? #KohLanta #Avengers pic.twitter.com/3DKe8mRUx8

August 3, 2021

# 2

The Avengers if they were French. # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/1iB3295Zco

August 3, 2021

# 3

The person who decided to move a legendary show like #KohLanta on Tuesday to Jarrys on Friday pic.twitter.com/SQThvm1GMp

August 3, 2021

# 4

the person who decided to move Koh Lanta on Tuesday… #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/tSuIJB5plu

August 3, 2021

# 5

OFFICIAL statement on #Tuesday

“Since Monday falls on Tuesday this Wednesday, our Thursday session will be on Friday this Saturday as Sunday is a public holiday”

Anyway, @ KohLantaTF1 is BACK. # KohLanta #twitterensueur #kohlantalegende

August 3, 2021

# 6

Forgiveness ? All what? #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/2Y9OXKgAOE

August 3, 2021

# 7

Me when I saw that TF1 would send #KohLanta every TUESDAY evening: pic.twitter.com/sHxRDRotwl

August 3, 2021

# 8th

@ the person who decided to place #KohLanta on Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/QLGXSwmo6w

August 3, 2021

# 9

Cast of the legend #KohLanta:

Clémence, Coumba, Jade, Christelle, Karima, Candice Clémentine, Jullien, Cindy, Alexandra, Alix, Patrick, Freddy Claude, Laurent, Teheiura, Ugo, Philippe, Namadia, Maxime and Sam #KohLanta

The FC Twitter from August 24th: pic.twitter.com/Xo24rKgUpD

August 3, 2021

# 10

#KohLanta how is it on Tuesday and no longer on Friday evening ?? pic.twitter.com/todASnKSBQ

August 3, 2021

# 11

Clementine is already getting fucked on Twitter while #KohLanta hasn’t even started pic.twitter.com/Tagpt7cGBU

August 3, 2021

# 12

When I see, but will be

that #KohLanta will be broadcast on Tuesday

is back pic.twitter.com/W5muruseEQ

August 3, 2021

# 12

Small similarity #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/PkkOfcozsG

August 3, 2021

# 13

On the other hand, how is it “Tuesday”? #Koh Lanta

August 3, 2021

# 14

How many times will he return to him #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/7dvdrCeVRC

August 3, 2021

# fifteen

Bring such an extraordinary cast together to finally air the show on a Tuesday night. How to spoil everything. Imagine how many points it would have been on a Friday. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/w2bOFKadgB

August 3, 2021

# 16

See the announcement of a new Koh Lanta season …

Then realize it’s Tuesday night # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/OLqNz2lS3G

August 4, 2021

# 17

A movie poster for this #KohLanta that is already promising to be legendary … but what about Tuesday !? pic.twitter.com/EDqw2OQRdl

August 3, 2021

# 18

#KohLanta TF1, which Koh Lanta brings on Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/Xkd5aSiEkM

August 3, 2021

# 19

First picture of the team of Claude Sam and Teheiura in the next #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/131cuZSM9L

August 3, 2021

# 20

We agree that if Koh Lanta airs on Tuesday, the weekend will inevitably be postponed to Wednesday and Thursday? #KohLantaLaLegende #KohLanta #Tuesday

August 3, 2021

# 21

Ptdrrr Clémentine already in TT I can’t even imagine what it will be in 3 weeks #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/2CxSEeQ93v

August 3, 2021

# 22

Clementine, your flashlight is already gone #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/fPeg8gC8cu

August 3, 2021

# 23

Jpp Sam is suddenly aged and muscular, an avenger of the movement #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/B81wmPg5hy

August 3, 2021

# 24

#Koh Lanta

Watch how sharp it is with a keen, keen eye. It will be a master class. pic.twitter.com/LE3wgsttcR

August 3, 2021

# 25

Teheiura, when he is betrayed for the umpteenth time # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/n3JSRRfPzi

August 3, 2021

# 26

#KohLanta on Tuesday ??? Sweet Jesus, it’s like mass on Thursday pic.twitter.com/bDTOWf8APl

August 3, 2021

# 27

Yes, I’m waiting impatiently for the first names written by Phil! Yes, I say #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/D3nCCfQiRZ

August 3, 2021

# 28

So I understand the #KohLanta traditions are over on Friday night pic.twitter.com/ofnpuB5G35

August 3, 2021

# 29

Spoiler alert! Teheura will be eliminated with 3 immunity collars, Claude will all smoke and build the bars himself, Sam and Freddy will build a small hut with kitchen and sanitation and a maximum of first names will be destroyed by Phil #KohLanta pic .twitter.com / FHrKBpG7rh

August 3, 2021

# 30

Can’t wait to see how this crack Teheiura will write on the first tip #KohLanta #KohLantaLaLegende pic.twitter.com/5a1BRlL5AI

August 3, 2021

# 31

Apparently I was about to eat someone in the OFFICIAL photo. @ KohLantaTF1 #KohLanta #alixkohlanta pic.twitter.com/P846vmPvGl

August 4, 2021

# 32

He said everything! Something has to be done @ DenisBrogniart #KohLanta #KohLantaLeVendredi #KohLantaLaLegende pic.twitter.com/gD3uGiBsE7

August 4, 2021

# 33

Me when I zap on TF1 on Friday night thinking of seeing Koh Lanta #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/LdE7WWB9wF

August 3, 2021

# 34

Koh Lanta Tuesday while people work or have school the next day #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/eeIk1jAv7y

August 3, 2021

# 35

#KohLanta on a Tuesday when most people have school or work the next day pic.twitter.com/4N1uhmFWCi

August 3, 2021

# 36

The guy from TF1 who placed Koh Lanta on Tuesday instead of Friday: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/GTX5WkW7DC

August 3, 2021

# 37

When we found out that Koh Lanta would be on Tuesday… # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/p43hDump4g

August 3, 2021

# 38

To do this, move #KohLanta to Tuesday. https://t.co/Jeuf7wVJHw

August 3, 2021

# 39

When you see #KohLanta no longer airing on Friday, but on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/bxhbvf7ioK

August 3, 2021

# 40

What is Koh-lanta on Tuesday ???? #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/c7OnYKu6OJ

August 3, 2021

