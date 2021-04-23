The Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market To Get Re-Energized By The Global

The lack of appropriate equipment and the use of manual techniques have led to manufacturing capacity bottlenecks at facilities, and as more therapies reach clinical and commercial scale, the current capacity crunch is likely to get worse. BioPlan studies and related publications report that ~90 percent of cellular/gene therapy developers would prefer to use contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) for their product manufacturing needs, if sufficient CMO capacity and expertise were available. But developers report that current wait times at CMOs to start new projects now average ≥18 months, with only a relatively small number of CMOs having the needed resources and expertise. There are very few CMOs yet involved, and their cellular therapy bioprocessing capacity and expertise are limited. A large number of new process lines and facilities will increasingly be needed. There is reliance on the use of hoods and cleanrooms, rather than closed systems, to assure prevention of microbial and other contamination. But, importantly, regulatory expectations will eventually require full(er) GMP compliance.

A reason for the current slow innovation cycle is that the market for cellular therapy bioprocessing is limited and is still mostly at research, and some clinical, scales. Thus, the return on investment in the development of new technologies is not quite there yet. And many innovative suppliers are in a holding pattern until they determine which technologies will prevail and which direction cell therapy bioprocessing will take in the near term.