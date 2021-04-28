The Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market To Get Re-Energized By The Global
Cell therapy bioprocessing is a discipline that bridges the fields of cell therapy and bioprocessing (i.e., biopharmaceutical manufacturing), and is a sub-field of bioprocess engineering. Cell therapy has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the life sciences. It involves the delivery of whole, living cells to a patient for the treatment of disease. Typically, this category is divided into two main sections: autologous (meaning the cells are derived from the patient, modified [usually genetically], and re-administered back to the patient), or allogenic (meaning the cells are derived from another individual and show some match to the potential new host – similar to a blood transfusion). Modern cellular and gene therapy therapeutics are easily on track to become multibillion-dollar markets within 10 years. Newer cell therapies are now viewed as biopharmaceutical products requiring standardization and regulatory approvals, rather than being largely unregulated, physician-prescribed medical procedures, such as red blood cells. Selling live cultured human cells as therapeutics is essentially a new manufacturing paradigm.
While worldwide R&D spending is expected to increase every year, the average annual proportion of R&D spending to pharmaceutical revenue actually is expected to increase. Major drug approvals in 2018 and 2019 have shone a spotlight on the CGT industry, and with all the attention has come an influx of cash.
A reason for the current slow innovation cycle is that the market for cellular therapy bioprocessing is limited and is still mostly at research, and some clinical, scales. Thus, the return on investment in the development of new technologies is not quite there yet. And many innovative suppliers are in a holding pattern until they determine which technologies will prevail and which direction cell therapy bioprocessing will take in the near term.
- Technology
- Bioreactor
- Controlflow centrifugation
- Ultrasonic Lysis
- Lyophilization
- Electrodspinning
- Viral Vector Technology
- Cell Immortalization Technology
- Genome Editing Technology
- Cell Type
- Immune cell
- Steam Cell
- Human embryonic stem cells
- Pluripotent stem cells stem cell
- Hematopoetic stem cells
Based on Indication, the Cell Therapy Bioprocessing market has been segmented as
- Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)
- Oncology
- Wound Healing
- Orthopedic
- Others
Based on end user, the Cell Therapy Bioprocessing market has been segmented as
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Dignostic centers
- Regenerative Medicine Centers
- Acedamic and Research Institute
Based on the region, the Cell Therapy Bioprocessing market has been segmented as
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA
- Omnica Corporation
- Medtronic
- Baxter International Inc
- B. Braun
- Nikkiso Co., Ltd
- Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
- Infomed SA
- Bellco S.R.L
- Miltenyi Biotec is one of the companies that has contributed to the decentralization in manufacturing through its CliniMACS Prodigy device. The device is an all-in-one automated manufacturing system that exhibits the capability of manufacturing various cell types.
- Several companies have marked their presence in the market by acquiring small and emerging therapy developers. For instance, in August 2019, Bayer acquired BlueRock Therapeutics to establish its position in the market for cell therapy.
- BlueRock Therapeutics is a U.S. company that relies on a proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform for cell therapy development.
Some key companies operating in this market for cell therapy are:
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Bayer, Fibrocell Science Inc.
- ANTEROGEN.CO.,LTD
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Merck Group
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Takara Bio Group
- STEMCELL Technologies
- Pharmicell
- Osiris Therapeutics
