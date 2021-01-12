The CD Projekt game is no longer number 1 in Steam sales

We can’t say Cyberpunk 2077 talks about him as the CD Projekt Studio would have liked … It must be said that given the many problems and errors at startup, the game was the most important of them all. The times were finally getting to a big disappointment on the fansite. And the title continues to make headlines, but still not quite right. Cyberpunk 2077 actually makes an incredible leap in the ranking of sales on Steam …

The role-playing game from CD Projekt falls dizzyingly onto the Steam bestseller ranking

Gamers were waiting for this new RPG from the studio that we owe The Witcher to, and yet it was a cold shower for them when it was released. The developers try everything to meet the expectations of the fans who are disappointed with the flood of bugs. A PS5 version is in preparation to catch up, but in the meantime fans are giving up on the game. If the RPG had a million players on Steam when it launched, it’s now down to 225,000 … that’s a 79% drop in one month of its existence. A big blow for the Polish studio.

And because of this loss of players, the game no longer ranks first in the ranking of best sales on Steam. If Cyberpunk 2077 has won at the top of Valve’s platform rankings by now, the game will drop to third place!

Dethrone through a game released in 2018

Cyberpunk 2077 is stolen from its leadership position by … Rust, a multiplayer survival game released in February 2018! A comeback was made possible thanks to several streamers playing the title on Twitch and YouTube, as well as thanks to the pandemic.

As proof, Rust set an all-time high for the number of players connected at the same time. On January 4, 134,483 players were playing simultaneously. A sharp surge in visitor numbers that allowed Facepunch Studio to raise more than a million dollars on Steam in just two days. So it’s no wonder that Rust dethrones Cyberpunk 2077 in the Steam bestseller table.

All that remains is for the developers to focus on the PS5 version of the game that meets player expectations and is bug free!