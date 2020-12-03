The cast begins a new original project

Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman and John Rhys-Davies start a new project for fans of The Lord of the Rings. They want to create a museum in honor of JRR Tolkien, but not in every location.

A museum of actors for the fans

The Lord of the Rings is a work that is highly valued by many people. Some read the books and watched the movies while others just watched the movies, but that doesn’t mean they all have a strong love for JRR Tolkien’s work. The actors of the various films themselves love the Lord of the Rings and for this reason some of them have started a new project. Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman, John Rhys-Davies, Annie Lennox, Derek Jacobi and Julia Golding have just started the Northmoor project.

This crowdfunding campaign aims to raise funds to save and restore the home of JRR Tolkien at 20 Northmoor Road in Oxford. The idea is to renovate and buy the house to create a museum dedicated to all of Tolkien’s work. The goal is to raise $ 6 million by March 15, 2021. The participants in this campaign have the opportunity to publish their names in a book that will be available in the house, but also the opportunity to be invited to VIP events. It all depends on the level of participation, of course.

This JRR Tolkien house is a true symbol as the author wrote the Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit here.

To participate in the Northmoor project, go to this address: www.projectnorthmoor.org.