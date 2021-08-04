The caravan that tours Portugal organizing outdoor cinema sessions

Cine-Caravana only shows national productions, including “Bem Bom” or “Variações”. Free entry.

Lasts until September 15th.

An epic journey worthy of a film began at the end of July: a cine caravan circulates through Portugal and organizes free open-air cinema sessions in various locations. It only shows Portuguese films and the initiative runs until September 15th.

The list includes films such as Patrícia Sequeira’s recent “Bem Bom”; “Variações”, by João Maia; “Singularities of a Blond Girl”, by Manoel de Oliveira; “O Pátio das Cantigas”, by Leonel Vieira; “That Favorite Month of August”, by Miguel Gomes; “Linhas Tortas”, by Rita Nunes; or “Ramiro” by Manuel Mozos. There are also productions by filmmakers such as Fernando Lopes, José Fonseca e Costa, João César Monteiro, João Nicolau, António-Pedro Vasconcelos, Vicente Alves do Ó and Jorge Cramez.

The cine caravan has been in circulation since July 28th.

The timetable with locations, films and timetables can be found on the CTT website. The project, conceived by Vanessa Alvarez and Julita Santos, is also supported by the Ministry of Culture and the Institute for Cinema and Audiovisual (ICA). In total, the caravan will cross 27 cities in 18 districts.

The audience has between 50 and 200 seats, the projection takes place in Full HD and the caravan carries the screen, the sound system and all the necessary devices, which are quickly installed without disturbing the organization of the room, whether in squares or gardens.