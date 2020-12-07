The car under investigation will have knocked over the SUV that Sara Carreira was following

The accident that left the young artist victim is still being investigated, but there are already some details about what happened.

Another car will have caused the accident.

There is news about the possible causes of the accident that led to the death of Sara Carreira on Saturday 5th December. Apparently another vehicle fell under the radar and crashed into the Range Rover Evoque that the artist and her friend Ivo Lucas were following, causing this vehicle to roll over violently.

“Everything indicates that one of the vehicles has lost its way, which resulted in a collision between it and the jeep [SUV] spurred on by Sara’s friend, who was caught in an offense and violently overturned, lost two of the wheels and was virtually unrecognizable, Jornal de Notícias continues, citing a police source.

Two more vehicles later collided with the first two, resulting in two other minor injuries – alongside Ivo Lucas, who was seriously injured in the accident – a woman and her ten-year-old daughter who later turned out to be a Fado singer, Cristina Branco and hers youngest daughter.

The accident, which is still being investigated, occurred at kilometer 61 of the A1 in a north-south direction near the Cartaxo exit. This is a dark area of ​​the road “which leads to reduced visibility, particularly when it rains with a certain intensity and is prone to a build-up of oils,” also shows the same source.

As a result of this accident, which led to the death of 21-year-old Sara Carreira, who is still at the scene, it should be noted that the actor Ivo Lucas is still in the hospital, while the other two slightly injured have already been discharged.