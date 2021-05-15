The Capsule Based Inhalers Market to witness ecstatic elevation in the next 10 years

Presently, pulmonary drug delivery is considered as the focus of accelerated research and development as it aims to provide maximum therapeutic benefit by directly targeting the drug to the location of pathology in the lungs. Among all the available delivery options, capsule-based inhalers are the most preferred device for treatment. Capsule-based inhalers fall under the classification of dry powder inhalers (DPI) and work according to a simple procedure. Capsule-based inhalers generally have a chamber to store a capsule where a capsule is broken by the external forces. The powder is released from the chamber upon aspiration. Capsule-based inhalers are used to deliver the drug from a capsule containing the bronchodilator, corticosteroid, and combination of corticosteroid and bronchodilator molecules. Capsule-based inhalers are majorly used for the treatment of asthma and COPD.

Capsule-Based Inhalers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing prevalence of asthma and COPD contributes to the growing demand for efficient respiratory care, in recent years. Moreover, healthcare professionals, especially in established regions, are more inclined towards the adoption of capsule-based inhalers for the delivery of drugs directly to the respiratory tract of patients in order to increase the effectiveness of drug delivery. For instance, the total number of deaths caused by COPD is expected to increase by over 30% in the next 10 years. COPD is considered to be the third leading cause of death and is likely to emerge as the fifth major cause of disability by 2020. Other factors like technological advancements in capsule-based inhalers, reimbursement scenario, and rise in the disposable income are some of the factors responsible for boosting the growth of the global capsule-based inhalers market. For instance, in Germany, all prescription products are reimbursed under SHI and discounts are provided by the pharmacies to SHI funds (2011–12) US$ 2.7 per package. For non-prescription products, the discount is set at 5% of the retail price. However, drug delivery from capsule-based inhalers involves a complex interaction between the device and the patient, thus, engineering development of capsule-based inhalers medical technology is proving to be a great challenge which might reduce the demand and further result in hampering the capsule-based inhalers market growth. The capsule-based inhalers possess some technical limitation which might further affect the dose delivered to the patients. These all factors are responsible for hindering the adoption rate of capsule-based inhaler which would further restrain the growth of the global capsule-based inhalers market.

Capsule-Based Inhalers Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global capsule-based inhalers market can be segmented on the basis of molecule type, indication, end customers and geography.

Based on molecule type, the global Capsule-Based inhalers market is segmented as:

Generic

Branded

Based on indications, the global Capsule-Based inhalers market is segmented as:

Asthma

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Based on end customers, the global Capsule-Based inhalers market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Drug Store

Online Pharmacy

Physician’s Office(GPs)

Capsule-Based Inhalers Market: Overview

The global market for capsule-based inhalers is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Capsule-based inhalers are undergoing significant changes and are capable of providing rapid outcomes within a minimum time frame. This advantage reduces the duration of the treatment and increases the adoption of capsule-based inhalers. Capsule-based inhalers are majorly adopted by asthma and COPD patients. However, different regulatory guidelines for the use of capsule-based inhalers among the end users are limiting their adoption. Whereas, the end users are well aware of the capsule-based inhalers and its attributes. However, there exists a scope for manufacturers to create awareness among commercial capsule-based inhaler providers.

Capsule-Based Inhalers Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe capsule-based inhalers market are expected to hold major market share in the global capsule-based inhalers market. This is majorly due to the sophisticated approach to healthcare and consistent growth. Germany is considered as the most attractive market in Europe Capsule-based inhalers market, as the German healthcare system is financed mostly from statutory health insurance, accompanied by out-of-pocket payments, and voluntary health insurance. In order to maintain consistent market growth, German manufacturers are exporting their products. Germany has obtained a substantial position in the global capsule-based inhalers market by improving the healthcare system and quality of life of people across the world. The U.K. market is generally regarded as the noble entry point into the Europe market due to the high generic penetration of products and low entry barriers. Rising costs of medical devices are moving Italy towards a value-based healthcare market. New devices are expected to provide a better health outcome in a cost-effective way.

Capsule-Based Inhalers Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Capsule-based inhalers market are Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vectura Group plc, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Hovione, Iconovo AB, H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd., and others.

