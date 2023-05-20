The Cannes Film Festival – The New York Times

The Cannes Movie Pageant started this week with Maïwenn’s “Jeanne du Barry,” starring Johnny Depp as Louis XV, and ends on Might 27 with a brand new Pixar movie, “Elemental.” In between, there will probably be many screenings, many awkward standing ovations, many awards bestowed. That is the primary 12 months I (form of) perceive the distinction between an “Official Choice” and “Un Sure Regard” and all the opposite golden palm-leaf designations I’ll see on advertising supplies for Cannes-affiliated movies within the coming months, so I’m paying shut consideration to the goings-on.

Of all of the movies in competitors this 12 months, I’m most enthusiastic about Todd Haynes’s “Might December.” Julianne Moore and Charles Melton play a pair whose marriage is examined when an actress starring in a film about them arrives to analysis her function. Wes Anderson additionally has a brand new one, “Asteroid Metropolis,” a few junior stargazing conference. It options many members of the Andersonian repertory — Jason Schwartzman, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody and others. It seems quirky, like it should encourage one million TikToks.

In “Firebrand,” from the Brazilian director Karim Aïnouz, Alicia Vikander performs Catherine Parr, the sixth and ultimate spouse of Henry VIII, who’s performed by Jude Legislation. Hirokazu Kore-eda, whose movie “Shoplifters” received the Palme d’Or in 2018, has a brand new movie, “Monster.” It stars Sakura Ando from “Shoplifters,” and the composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, who died final month, did the rating.

Out of competitors, the class that tends to function massive business movies, we now have James Mangold’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Future,” the primary Indy film to be directed by somebody aside from Steven Spielberg. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is in it, which is a draw for me, an individual who noticed “Raiders of the Misplaced Ark” as a toddler and hasn’t paid a lot consideration to the franchise since. The trailer has me begrudgingly excited.